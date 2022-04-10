Star Trek: Mission Seattle Announced for 2023

With Star Trek: Mission Chicago convening this weekend at the McCormick Place Convention Center, ReedPop revealed the next installment of its official Star Trek convention series would be Star Trek: Mission Seattle. The event will happen at the Washington State Convention Center on May 26-28, 2023. ReedPop describes Star Trek: Mission Seattle, its second event since taking over as the official Star Trek convention organizer, as “the ultimate destination for fans of the iconic franchise, giving Star Trek fans the opportunity to boldly explore the past, present and future of the franchise through interactive exhibits, exclusive merchandise, photo opportunities, costume exhibits, autograph sessions, gameplay, and other special surprises.

Tickets for the Seattle event will go on sale in June when ReedPoop announces the first guests and exhibitors. Future Star Trek: Missions will travel to a new city each year. More information Is available at the Star Trek Missions website. ReedPop produces the conventions in partnership with Paramount Consumer Products.

“As the Star Trek franchise continues to grow and evolve, so too is our convention business evolving,” Veronica Hart, executive vice president, global franchise management, Paramount Consumer Products, said in a statement announcing the partnership in 2021. “We are excited to partner with ReedPop as our official Star Trek convention partner to take this next step in creating an event that will introduce the Trek experience to loyal and new fans alike each year.”

ReedPop is best known for putting on the annual New York Comic Con and C2E2 events. It also acquired the Penny Arcade Expo (PAX) in 2008, began operating Star Wars Celebration in 2010, and added Emerald City Comic Con to its portfolio in 2014. It previously put on the Star Trek: Mission New York event to celebrate Star Trek’s 50th anniversary in 2016. Currently, tickets are available for additional ReedPop’s Florida Supercon in Miami Beach (July 8-10), C2E2 in Chicago (August 5-7), and Emerald City Comic Con in Seattle (August 18-21).

Thus far, Star Trek: Mission Chicago has seen some erroneous news come out about Spock getting a first name, the reveal that a new Star Trek: Prodigy video game is on the way, information about the next Star Trek Online season, and the release of the first teaser for Star Trek: Lower Decks‘ third season. The event has also hosted panels featuring guests from Star Trek history and exclusive merchandise for collectors to acquire. Sunday is its final day.