Publisher Outright Games and developer Tessera Studios have announced that the animated Star Trek series Star Trek: Prodigy will soon get its first-ever video game, Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova. While the announcement seems to indicate that the video game will release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, details beyond that are fairly limited at the moment.

The announcement of Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova actually comes just after folks began to see signs of its upcoming reveal at Star Trek: Mission Chicago 2022. The event had banners revealing the key art and the name of the title hung. According to the announcement, this marks the first Star Trek video game specifically aimed at younger players. You can check out the official announcement for yourself below:

Star Trek: Prodigy itself is the first Star Trek series specifically aimed at a younger audience. The animated series debuted on Nickelodeon last year and follows a group of teens on an abandoned Federation starship. In addition to being aimed at a young audience, Star Trek: Prodigy is notable for bringing back Star Trek: Voyager star Kate Mulgrew in the form of a Captain Janeway hologram that helps out the teens that discovered the Starfleet ship. While more details at still to be shared about Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova in the coming months, the first bits of art that have been revealed seem to indicate that it will at least star the same characters — Captain Janeway included — as the animated series.

Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova is a new Star Trek video game based on the animated series Star Trek: Prodigy. It is developed by Tessera Studios and published by Outright Games.

