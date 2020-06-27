Star Trek Headed to HBO Max

✖

The Star Trek film series' future may still be in question, but that doesn't mean fans can't enjoy the previous films. J.J. Abrams' 2009 Star Trek reboot will find a new home in July. The film becomes available to stream on HBO Max beginning July 1st. The 2009 Star Trek film launched the Kelvin Timeline. It introduced a new cast as the crew of the USS Enterprise: Chris Pine as Captain James T. Kirk, Zachary Quinto as Spock, Zoe Saldana as Nyota Uhura, Karl Urban as Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy, John Cho as Hikaru Sulu, Simon Pegg as chief engineer Montgomery "Scotty" Scott, and Anton Yelchin as Pavel Chekov.

If you plan to start a Kelvin Timeline trilogy marathon, you'll have to bounce between streaming services. Star Trek's sequel, Star Trek Into Darkness, is now available on the FXNOW streaming app. Meanwhile, Star Trek Beyond, the third Kelvin Timeline movie, found a new home on IMDB TV in June.

Two other Star Trek movies joined IMDB TV at the same time as Beyond: Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home starring the Star Trek: The Original Series cast, and Star Trek: First Contact starring the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation. On July 1st, five more Star Trek movies will come to IMDB TV: Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, Star Trek Generations, and Star Trek: Nemesis.

At last check, Paramount Pictures has two Star Trek movies in the works. It's unclear if either film would star the Kelvin Timeline crew. Speaking to ComicBook.com earlier this month, Quinto expressed his attitude towards the franchise.

"It's already thriving in the television format with Discovery and Picard and the spinoffs," Quinto said. "I can't even keep track of how many new Star Trek stories are being told since our last film in 2016. All I know is that we, all of us, had an incredible experience making those films. If there is an appetite for more of those stories with us in them, I'm sure that we would all be thrilled to come back and do one more or whatever, but I'm not really attached to it anymore.

"I stepped away from any expectation or any real certainty that it's ever going to happen again," he continued. "I think that's the only real way to move through the world, right? If it happens, that'd be great, but I'm not going to sit around waiting for it to happen. I have a ton of other stuff in my life, in my career. I have lifelong friendships from those films and working relationships and a lot of respect and fond memories, so if that's what it ends up being and I can look back on my life and say that's what it was, then that's incredible, and if we get to do more, that's also incredible. But as far as the stories go, they've been around for decades and generations, and I think that that will continue, whether or not we continue on with them."

