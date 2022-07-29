Prime Video Is Adding a Bunch of Star Trek Movies in August

Paramount+ has become the streaming home for the Star Trek franchise, with new originals being released as exclusives, and the service housing the entire back catalogue of films and TV shows. Everything Star Trek you could ever need can be found on Paramount+, but the Star Trek movies still pop up on other streaming services from time to time. In August, quite a few of them will be added to Amazon's Prime Video service.

Prime Video recently revealed the full lineup of titles making their way to the service over the course of August. At the start of the month, seven different Star Trek films are being added. Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, Star Trek Generations, and Star Trek: Insurrection are all making their way to Prime Video.

Fortunately, this doesn't mean that those films are leaving Paramount+. They will simply be available to stream on two services at the same time, at least for a short time. There's no word yet on how long the films will be streaming on Prime Video.

Here's the full list of movies and TV shows being added to Prime Video on August 1st:

Are you excited to see the Star Trek films make their way to Prime Video? Let us know in the comments!