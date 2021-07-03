Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols To Christen Real World Federation Headquarters

✖

Star Trek star Nichelle Nichols, the focus of the recent documentary Woman in Motion, is set to christen the real-world Federation headquarters. Nichols will make her final public appearance before retirement in Huron, Ohio, this September. At the event, Nichols will sign autographs, take photos with fans, participate in other activities, and officially christen the International Federation of Trekkers headquarters on Cleveland Road in Huron. The Federation is the only Star Trek fan club that received approval from Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry at its founding. The club has existed for 36 years and moved into the new headquarters in 2020. The location is open to fans, donors, volunteers, and tourists are to visit.

"The new facility is the culmination of a dream. It is a testament to the selfless work and gifts of our volunteers and donors over these many years," said Russ Haslage, Federation co-founder, in a press release. "And there is nothing more fitting than to have my long-time friend and 'adopted' showbiz mom here to officially christen the location."

(Photo: Nichelle Nichols, The Federation)

Nichols has had a 70-year career in show business as a singer, dancer, and actress on the stage, television, and film. She's best known as the U.S.S. Enterprise's communications officer Lt. Uhura, her groundbreaking role in Star Trek: The Original Series. She reprised the role in six Star Trek films.

During the christening event, Nichols will sign autographs and pose for photos with fans in a replica of Captain James T. Kirk's captain's chair on the Enterprise bridge from Star Trek. There's also the opportunity to have dinner with Nichols. All proceeds from the meet-and-greet will benefit Nichols' retirement fund.

Russ Haslage and Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry founded the Federation in 1984. The group seeks to maintain a shared interest in the Star Trek universe and, in keeping with the mission of the show's United Federation of Planets, to help others.

(Photo: The Federation)

The Federation is a non-profit organization with more than 30 chapters and more than 2,100 members. It participates in charitable works such as funding local museums, offering food, clothes, and school supplies to local children, feeding the homeless, and a mission in Zimbabwe.

The organization's new world headquarters facility includes a visitor's center and gift shop. It is open to fans and visitors, located at 501 Cleveland Road West, in Huron, Ohio. Fans can find out more information at the group's website, trekfederation.com, or by calling its phone number, 877-365-TREK (8735).