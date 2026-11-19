Last month, the world of entertainment was dealt a tragic blow with the death of legendary Star Trek and X-Men star Sir Patrick Stewart. The actor, who was 86 at the time of his passing, died on Wednesday, October 28th in Los Angeles after what was described as a “brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.” Now, the beloved actor’s death certificate has been issue and confirms the conditions as well as offers additional details.

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According to TMZ, Stewart died from Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia as had previously been reported. The certificate specifically details cardiopulmonary arrest and a neurocognitive disorder with Lewy body — Lewy body dementia, which is a progressive form of dementia that affects not just memory and thinking but movement as well. Other details of the official death certificate also include that Stewart’s remains underwent a process called alkaline hydrolysis, more commonly known as water cremation. It’s a form of cremation that uses water and chemicals rather than high heat and flames.

Stewart’s Death Prompted an Outpouring of Tributes (And His Final Performance is Yet to Come)

Image Courtesy of Fox

Following Stewart’s passing, tributes rolled in for the beloved actor from not only fans who came to appreciate and love him for his work, but from his friends and colleagues as well. American Dad! creator Seth MacFarlane honored the actor, who played Avery Bullock in the animated series since its first season by remembering him as “one of those icons who we somehow all took for granted would always be with us.” Bethesda Game Studios honored Stewart’s work in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion calling him an “inspiration to us all.” The most moving tribute, however, came from Stewart’s lifelong friend Ian McKellen, who has long played Magneto alongside Stewart’s Professor Charles Xavier.

“Before everything else, Patrick was defined by being born and bred in Yorkshire, the proud county in the north of England which he loved to the end,” McKellen wrote. “You could hear it in his accented voice and in the stern honesty with which he told you what he thought and felt. He wore his heart on his sleeve, which made him a man to rely on, to admire and in my case, love.”

Fans will also get to see McKellen and Stewart together on the big screen one last time next month as well. Marvel has already confirmed that Avengers: Doomsday will be Stewart’s final on-screen performance with the actor reprising his role as Professor X, a role that he first portrayed with the original X-Men in 2000. It will make the eagerly anticipated Avengers film just that much more bittersweet as fans say goodbye to a beloved actor one final time.