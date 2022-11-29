Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Had Different Title in Mind for Season 3

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 has generated some of the biggest buzz the franchise has seen in years, as it will reunite Picard star Patrick Stewart with his castmates from the classic Star Trek: The Next Generation TV series of the late-1980s/early-1990s era. However, while this Star Trek: TNG reunion is happening under the title banner of "Picard," a lot of fans have been arguing that it should be given some kind of alternate name, that better reflects the significance of this event.

Well, as it turns out, even the showrunner of Star Trek: Picard Season 3, Terry Matalas, once had a different title in mind for the story of the third season – even if he didn't ultimately go with it.

"In my mind, I would've called it 'Star Trek Legacy,'" Terry Matalas told Den of Geek. "I mean, it is truly a Picard story. He is the focus. But the spirit of it is different than seasons one and two, just because of what it is."

That statement will certainly please a lot of fans who have been openly critical of Star Trek: Picard. There's been a pronounced debate about whether the themes and tone of Picard fit with the Star Trek brand – namely the famed captain living in disgrace, in a darker, adult-themed version of Star Trek's post-TNG future. The return of the TNG cast has inspired hopes that Picard's third and Final Season will be more in line with the original series' themes and tones – i.e., more hopeful and inspiring.

What Is Picard Season 3 About?

(Photo: Paramount)

The story of Star Trek: Picard Season 3 will move the timeline about two years into the future, and the new time period of the early 25th Century. The trailers have teased a secret cabal-style threat looming in the galaxy, with Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) kicking things off by contacting Jean-Luc Picard (Stewart) about said threat – before she may fall victim to it. Whatever the case, Picard jumps back into action, but needs a crew and starship to carry out the investigation, leading to him contacting old pal and protege Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and starting a Ocean's Eleven-style roundup of old pals.

The list of returning Star Trek: The Next Generation characters includes Worf (Michale Dorn), Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton), Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), Denise Crosby (Tasha Yar), and Brent Spiner returning as Data's evil "brother" Lore.

Matalas and cast members from Picard Season 3 have all teased the notion that while this could be a final voyage with the TNG crew, Picard's Final Season could also be a backdoor pilot to a new Star Trek series about who follows in the "legacy" that they are leaving behind (onscreen and off) – possibly to be explored in a new Next Generation series!

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 streams on Paramount+ starting in February 2023.