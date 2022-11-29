Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Comments on Spinoff Possibility

With Star Trek: Picard nearing its final season in February (though perhaps not the final mission for the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew after all), talk turns to spinoff potential. From early on in the series run, fans have speculated about a spinoff involving Jeri Ryan's Seven of Nine and the Fenris Rangers. With Seven finally joining Starfleet, the Fenris Rangers part may no longer be an obvious element in such a show, but her romantic partner, Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd) could be. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas addressed the idea during an interview with Den of Geek and encouraged fans to let Paramount+ hear their voices.

"I would love nothing more," Matalas says. "Please send your letters to Paramount+ and Secret Hideout."

That strategy worked for getting the Capt. Pike spinoff, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, off the ground. Why shouldn't it work again?

Ryan and Hurd did already team up for a spinoff adventure, though not on television. They reprised their roles in the audio drama Star Trek: Picard -- No Man's Land, which saw the two of them embarking on a Fenris Rangers adventure between Star Trek: Picard's first and second seasons. The story gave writers Kirsten Beyer and Mike Johnson the opportunity to dive deeper into Seven and Raffi's relationship.

"I think a lot of times when we talk about relationship stories, we're at the very beginning of something, and we see people come together and face obstacles and then work everything out by the end of it," Beyer said. "That's the standard structure. And what's fun about this particular relationship is these are both women with a lot of history and a lot of baggage, who are very, I think, reluctant in some ways to even consider the possibility of a relationship. And they're also very busy. They're in the middle of a very big epic struggle to do the kind of work that Star Trek does, helping people, doing good. And in the midst of that, they're having to sort out who the other person is and what to do with all these feelings that they have for each other. So it lets you go to places that these kinds of stories don't normally go in a very, very interesting way, just because they're such rich characters themselves."

The first two seasons of Star Trek: Picard, are streaming now on Paramount+. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premieres on February 16th on Paramouint+.