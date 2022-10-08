Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Trailer Reveals Major Change to Worf

Star Trek: Picard debuted its full Season 3 trailer during New York Comic-Con 2022. This will Be Picard's Final Season, and it comes with the massive hype of bringing back many of the starring characters (and actors) from Star Trek: The Next Generation for a reunion with Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard. The list of returning TNG characters for Picard Season 3 includes Worf (Michale Dorn), Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton), Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), Denise Crosby (Tasha Yar), and Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), with Brent Spiner also returning as Data's evil "brother" Lore.

However, the Picard Season 3 trailer makes it clear that at least one Next Generation character has indeed gone through a significant change: Worf is now a pacifist!

During the Picard Season 3 trailer Worf is seen about to take a transporter ride alongside Riker into what are seemingly hostile places. Before Worf and Riker are beamed off, Worf gives RIker the last-minute update that he now "prefers pacifism to combat."

Riker's response is a hilarious "We're all going to die."

Worf being a pacifist is certainly a massive change to his character. Worf is a half-Klingon, half-human, and throughout Star Trek: The Next Generation he struggled to both reconcile the two halves of himself, and control the raging Klingon impulses inside of him. It looks like by the time of Star Trek: Picard, Worf has definitely decided to go down a different lift path.

Since Star Trek: TNG Worf has grown into something of an elder statesman. After spending time on Deep Space Nine, Worf became a Federation Ambassador to the Klingon Empire, commanded a ship, and re-united with his Enterprise-E crew multiple times. If anything, hearing that Worf has given up on combat makes the perfect amount of sense for where we'd expect him to be at this point in life.

Also, given the level of malevolence and action that there seems to be in Picard Season 3, it'll be interesting to see if Worf's pacifist ideals last all that long – or even that long after this scene with Riker.

Then again, getting back into combat may not be the best idea for Worf; Star Trek: Picard showrunner Terry Matalas has made it clear that none of these TNG alumni are safe in Picard's Final Season, so Worf may not want to jump into any fights that might not go his way.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3