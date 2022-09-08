Star Trek: Picard Star Reveals Season 3 Will Explore Star Trek's Underworld

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 will be taking us to a place that we've seldom seen in Star Trek: the Underworld. No, we're not talking about some strange planet from the Star Trek Universe – we're talking about the criminal underworld that exists within any society or order – and apparently Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and his crew (both new and old) will have to get a little dirty to stop whatever threat brings them together.

It was during the Star Trek Day panel for Star Trek: Picard that series star Michelle Hurd dropped the reveal on the crowd that Picard Season 3 "will explore, like never before, the underbelly of Star Trek."

What that means, exactly, remains to be seen. A new teaser trailer for Star Trek: Picard's Final Season opens with a set of mysterious antagonists threatening Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden); with Picard now operating on his own, finding a way to investigate or fight against such a threat could take Picard and Co. to some pretty dark regions of the galaxy. There's definitely a shot of Rafi looking like a Star Wars Sith Lord in her black hood; given the troubled place where we met Rafi (addiction), there's no telling what criminal stuff she could be into now...

Star Trek has built an extensive universe since it was started in the 1960s – but it's fair to say that getting into the galaxy's criminal underworld hasn't been all that big a part of it. We've seen savage, impoverished and/or enslaved worlds; de-humanizing (forgive the term) work colonies – and of course, plenty of intergalactic (and interdimensional) intrigue, for the purposes of both politics and espionage. We've definitely seen criminals and cabals pass through Starfleet's presence; however, spending time with Star Trek's criminals and their dark world will be a new experience for quite a lot of fans.

As stated, Star Trek: Picard's Final Season will be a major fan-service event, which brings back many major cast members of Star Trek: The Next Generation for a new story in the Picard era. The list of returning characters includes Worf (Michale Dorn), Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton), Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), Denise Crosby (Tasha Yar), and Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), with Brent Spiner also returning).

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 will start streaming on Paramount+ on February 16, 2023. You can find full press details below: