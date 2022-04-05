Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Announces Return of Major Next Generation Cast Members

Star Trek: Picard has announced its Season 3 cast in a new video teaser that was released by Paramount+. The real headline here is that in Picard Season 3 Star Trek fans will get the long-awaited reunion of major cast members from the Star Trek: The Next Generation series. Patrick Stewart will be joined onscreen by Jonathan Frakes (Will Riker), LeVar Burton (Geordi La Forge) Brent Spiner (Data), Michael Dorn (Worf) Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), and Gates McFadden (Dr. Beverly Crusher)!

While certain members of Star Trek: TNG have already appeared in Picard (Frakes, Spiner, Sirtis), this will be the first time they’ve all come back together in this kind of in-universe event.

Here’s the full press announcement from Paramount:

“April 5, 2022 – Make it so! In honor of First Contact Day, Paramount+ today revealed that Patrick Stewart’s “Star Trek: The Next Generation” co-stars LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis and Brent Spiner will star alongside Stewart in season three of the service’s hit original series STAR TREK: PICARD. Season three is the concluding chapter in the STAR TREK: PICARD saga. “I remember watching the premiere of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ almost 34 years ago with my father like it was yesterday. It was the spark that ignited my love for science fiction,” said Terry Matalas, season three showrunner and executive producer. “So, it’s most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the U.S.S. Enterprise. It would be an understatement to say that giving these characters a proper send-off is an honor. The entire STAR TREK: PICARD team and I can’t wait for fans to experience this final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure in season three!” As depicted in the film “Star Trek: First Contact,” starring the aforementioned “Star Trek: The Next Generation” cast members, April 5, 2063, is the day that humans first make contact with Vulcans, marking a pivotal moment of exploration and acceptance in “Star Trek” history. Since the film’s debut, “Star Trek” fans around the world celebrate First Contact Day annually on April 5. STAR TREK: PICARD features Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season three, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Terry Matalas serves as showrunner for season three.

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 is currently streaming new episodes Thursdays on Paramount+.