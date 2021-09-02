Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Adds Runaways Star Annie Wersching as Iconic Villain

✖

The second season of Star Trek: Picard just got a major boon to its cast with TV Line bringing word that Bosch and Runaways star Annie Wersching will appear as the iconic Star Trek villain the Borg Queen. "I am the beginning, the end, the one who is many. I am the Borg," the character said in Star Trek: First Contact, where they were played by actress Alice Krige in the 1996 feature film in which it debuted. Guiding the larger hive mind of the Borg, there are multiple Bord Queens in the context of Star Trek so even though Wersching will be taking on the role she'll likely have some recollection of her previous encounters with Patrick Stewart's character, and his time as part of the Borg.

Wersching joins Stewart in the series which also has Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady and Brent Spiner all set to appear in the new season. The new season of the series will also see the return of John de Lancie’s Q. It was previously confirmed in one of the first teaser trailers that Star Trek: Picard's second season will deal with time travel and alternate timelines, perhaps opening up one place for the Borg Queen's return into the narrative. In addition to Krige and now Wersching, Susanna Thompson also played the character of the Borg Queen on Star Trek: Voyager

Expect more news on Wersching's role in Picard as well as all the other projects being worked on in the franchise next week when Star Trek Day kicks off on Wednesday, September 8th at 8:30 PM/7:30 PM CT. During the event Paramount+ will be holding a live-streamed celebration of Star Trek Day, providing two hours of new content tied to the various aspects of the franchise. The live-streamed celebration and additional information on Star Trek Day programming and initiatives can be found here.

CBS Studios produces Star Trek: Picard in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. In Season Two, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers; Aaron Baiers of Secret Hideout and Kirsten Beyer are both co-executive producers. Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas serve as the season's co-showrunners.

Star Trek: Picard Season Two debuts on Paramount+ in 2022. Star Trek: Picard Season One is now streaming on Paramount+.