Star Trek: Picard Renewed for Season 3, Season 2 Trailer Reveals Premiere Date

During Wednesday’s Star Trek Day streaming event, Paramount+ debuted the trailer for Star Trek: Picard Season Two. Series star Patrick Stewart introduced the trailer during the Star Trek: Picard panel that was part of the Star Trek Day celebration. The trailer also revealed that Star Trek: Picard Season Two would premiere in February 2022 on Paramount+ in the U.S. In addition, Stewart confirmed that Star Trek: Picard will return for a third season on Paramount+. The Star Trek: Picard panel included Stewart and his co-star, Jeri Ryan, and co-showrunner and executive producer Akiva Goldsman. Stewart’s former Star Trek: The Next Generation co-star, Wil Wheaton, moderated the panel.

The trailer confirmed Star Trek: Picard, showing the cast entering an alternate reality and then visiting the 21st century to set things right. It also offered more of John de Lancie returning as Q, quoting his coda line from Star Trek: The Next Generation‘s final episode, and offered the first look at Annie Wersching as the Borg Queen.

Star Trek: Picard sees Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, following him into the next chapter of his life. CBS Studios produce the series in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season two, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers; and Kirsten Beyer serves as co-executive producer. Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas serve as co-showrunners for season two.

Star Trek: Picard Season Two’s cast members include Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, John de Lancie, Annie Wersching, and Brent Spiner. Star Trek: Picard streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed concurrently by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.

The Star Trek: Picard panel closed out Paramount+’s live-streamed Star Trek Day celebration. The Star Trek Day panels will be available on-demand on Paramount+’s YouTube Channel and Paramount+ for those that missed today’s live stream.

What do you think of the Star Trek: Picard Season Two trailer? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Picard Season Two premieres in February 2022 on Paramount+. Star Trek: Picard's first season is streaming now on Paramount+.