Star Trek: Picard Star Teases Character Evolution in Season 3

Star Trek fans are going to see a different side of Raffi Musiker when Star Trek: Picard returns for its third and final season. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas has hinted that he's taking Raffi in a new direction in the final season. Michelle Hurd, who plays Raffi, may have hinted at that direction during the Star Trek: Picard panel on Star Trek Day when she mentioned that the show would explore the underworld of the Star Trek universe. Speaking to TrekMovie, Hurd explained whether this is a complete reinvention of Raffi's character or more of an evolution.

"Evolution," she says. "Absolutely, not reinvention because she's still Raffi. But what Raffi gets to explore, and where she is in season 3 is really exciting. And it was all about Terry. We talked about it in season 2. He pitched me this fantastic idea, and literally, as soon as it came out of his mouth I was like, 'I am one 100%.' I think fans are going to be really excited about it. She's still Raffi, but she's got some amazing adventures to explore."

On a similar note, Matalas has said that Picard's third season will have a more cinematic look and feel to it, acting like a 10-episode final Star Trek: The Next Generation movie. Hurd commented on whether that means the season feels like a new show.

"Oh, no, it's still absolutely Picard," she said. "I mean, I have to say that what I found during the three seasons is that our three seasons are almost standalone seasons. And they're very much dictated by our showrunners. The first season was Michael Chabon, who's a novelist. So it was almost like reading a really rich book. The second season is Akiva Goldsman, who you know won an Oscar for A Beautiful Mind so it's all sort of cerebral stuff and time travel. The third season is Terry Matalas who is an OG Trekkie. I mean he was a PA on the set for Jeri Ryan's first day as Seven of Nine on Voyager! And now he's a showrunner for the last season of Star Trek: Picard. So it's literally a love letter to our fans and our family. I think everybody's going to be really happy about it."

Star Trek: Picard's first two seasons are streaming now on Paramount+. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 will premiere on Paramount+ on February 16th.