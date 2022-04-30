✖

This week's episode of Star Trek: Picard revealed why Seven of Nine never joined Starfleet, but the series isn't done with Seven yet. There's one more season of Star Trek: Picard to come and it will bring back the entire Star Trek: The Next Generation core cast. Jeri Ryan will also be there, bringing Seven of NIne to life again for Star Trek: Picard Season Three. "Yes, you'll see Seven again, I can tell you that," Ryan tells The Hollywood Reporter. She teases big things to come as well. "I think the fans will not be disappointed. The season is huge, and it is a very worthy sendoff for all of these characters."

Ryan will be joined by Star Trek: Picard co-star Michelle Hurd, who plays Seven's love interest, Raffi Musiker. Speaking to ComicBook.com, Hurd confirmed that Raffi is back and shared her excitement over sharing the screen with The Next Generation's cast.

"I'm so not going to speak of it at all, but I will just say, giddy as all get up," Hurd said. "My smile was from ear to ear. These are people that I grew up watching, and just like when I first got this job and I found out that I was going to be working with Sir Patrick Stewart, or P Stew, as I like to call him, I just got so giddy and, I don't even know. You tremble from the inside out. I mean, I'm an actor, and these are people who I've been watching, and I'm going to actually stand side by side on a set and speak words and they're going to speak words back to me."

Hurd continued, "I pinch myself just like a fan.The first season, I worked a lot with Patrick, and with Santiago, Rios, and this season I worked so much with Jeri, and I'm not going to tell you the people I work with on next season, but I feel like I am the luckiest, most spoiled actress. And I am forever thankful for Raffi, and for Star Trek, and for this unbelievable experience and adventure I've had."

What do you think? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. Star Trek: Picard Season Three has already wrapped filming. However, before that, Star Trek: Picard still has one more episode left. Star Trek: Picard's second season finale debuts Thursdays on Paramount+.