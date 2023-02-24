Star Trek Picard Puts Any Concerns About Worf to Rest In Latest Season 3 Episode

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 enticed fans with a major event: the Star Trek: The Next Generation main cast making a return! Worf (Michale Dorn), Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), Denise Crosby (Tasha Yar), Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), Brent Spiner (returning as Data's evil "brother" Lore) and Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton) have all been revealed as making an appearance in Star Trek: Picard's Final Season – but in the case of Michael Dorn's Worf, the return wasn't as much of a warm welcome as the cast hoped!

The issue with Worf's return in Star Trek: Picard Season 3 started when an early trailer revealed a scene in which Worf and Riker (Jonathan Frakes) are headed to the transporter bay to beam down into some kind of conflict. Before they are transported, Worf tells Riker he prefers pacifism now, which Riker responds to with the deadpan statement "We're all going to die."

That comedic moment quickly blew up into an all-out debate about what showrunner Terry Matalas and the Star Trek team were doing with the evolution of Worf's characters. Picard hasn't been the most universally-loved vision of The Next Generation characters in their aging years, so the seeds of doubt quickly planted themselves deep. However, In Star Trek: Picard Season 3, Episode 2, Worf announces his return in a way that immediately puts any doubt about the Klingon character's temperment to rest!

WARNING: SPOILERS FOLLOW

Picard Season 3 Episode 2 "Disengage" sees Picard and co. trying to measure and outwit the surprise ambush by the predatory Captain Vadic (Amanda Plummer). Meanwhile, Raffi (Michelle Hurd) is still tracking down the mystery of who stole a quantum tunneling device that could be used for massive terroristic destruction. A lead brings Raffi to a Ferengi crime boss named Sneed, but Ravi's cover as a Starfleet intillegence officer is quickly blown, and she finds herself in over her head, with the crooks drugging her and targeting her for assassination. A drugged-up Ravi barely registers when her secret handler, Worf, storms onto the scene and brutally cuts down the drug pushers, with his blade – including decapitating Sneed while the evil Ferengi was still holding the severed head another crime boss.

So... Worf isn't so much of a pacifist that he can't still slaughter people, Klingon-style!

Terry Matalas previously addressed the uproar over Worf's pacifism, clarifying that in no way would Worf be avoiding the fight: "Well, I think it's important that he's not really pacifist," Terry Matalas said during the TCAs. "He prefers pacifism, but he does have a giant anime-sized sword... You'll find, even in his introduction, it's the least passive version of him,"

He wasn't lying, now was he?

Star Trek: Picard streams new Season 3 episodes Thursdays on Paramount+.