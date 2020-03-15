Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Pitched a Seven of Nine Spinoff

Star Trek: Picard brought by Star Trek: Voyager‘s Jeri Ryan as the ex-Borg Seven of Nine. In the show’s most recent episode, “Broken Pieces,” Seven returns to aid the Romulan warrior Elnor aboard the Artifact. The pairing seems to have resonated with Star Trek fans. Showrunner Michael Chabon says he half-jokingly pitched a spinoff series featuring the duo. A fan asked Chabon whether he’d consider a Seven and Elnor spinoff series with the Doctor or Kathryn Janeway along for guidance. Chabon revealed that he never considered adding Janeway to the mix, but that he did pitch a similar idea to his colleagues.

“Minus the Janeway, I pitched this very idea half in jest, half in earnest, to my partners many times as we were making the show this season,” Chabon writes. “I’ve never found relationship between Janeway and Seven to be quite as compelling as I understand that many other fans of VOY do.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both Ryan and Janeway actor Kate Mulgrew have expressed ambivalence towards the idea of ever reuniting for new Star Trek: Voyager adventures.

“Would I love to reunite with some of those characters? Sure, I think that’d be great,” Ryan told ComicBook.com. “I don’t necessarily need to do a Voyager show again. I think that I’ve done that. But I’m not a writer. I can’t really tell you anything.

“I’m having a great time on Picard. It’s a very happy set. It’s a very relaxed set, which has been great. I didn’t have a phenomenal overall experience shooting Voyager. I don’t look back on that as a super fun four years for me, unfortunately, so to be revisiting this character in a more pleasant work experience is great.”

When asked if she’d return for a Janeway series like Star Trek: Picard, Mulgrew stated, “I don’t know. It surprised me when Patrick came out on the stage—I was there that day—and announced it. It surprised me that he wanted to. But I think he knows it will probably have a shot at being quite a hit. And there’s no one who likes to work as much as Patrick Stewart. And for him it will probably be very successful. Picard was beloved. Yeah, it’ll be interesting. I don’t know what to say about Janeway. Seven years is a long time to play a character. I’m not sure that she would enjoy resuscitation. She was a very, very vibrant person, while she was.