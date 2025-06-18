Star Trek: Strange New Worlds EP Teases Sequel Series (With Original Series Crew?)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will end after Season 5, but as fans know, the story of the USS Enterprise goes on from there. This weekend, Strange New Worlds Season 3 premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, and executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers spoke to fans at a panel event. They alluded to plans for the series to go on, perhaps even venturing into the territory of Star Trek: The Original Series. They didn’t say much, and if it were to happen at all, it would be a long way off, as Strange New Worlds Season 3 doesn’t premiere until July 17th on Paramount+. Still, it’s an exciting time for fans.

Goldsman and Myers addressed fans publicly for the first time since Paramount announced that Strange New Worlds will conclude with a shortened fifth season. Season 3 is finally airing next month after being delayed by the 2023 Hollywood labor strikes, and Season 4 is in production now. The producers mentioned how grateful they are to have made it this far, and remarked that it’s easy to end a prequel like this on a high note, since it leads right into the fan-favorite TOS setting.

“So the real thing for us that I think is important is that we get to do the show and the ending. And it’s not really an ending, but the ending to the series as good as possible – as good as we would like it as fans of this genre, as fans of Star Trek. We want to make a show that we would like,” Myers said.

“And then we run into TOS,” Goldsman said, taking on a conspiratorial tone. “But they’re not dying. And we have those sets…” He and Myers said nothing else directly on this topic, but it wouldn’t be a huge stretch for this cast and crew to tell some stories set during James T. Kirk’s captaincy of the Enterprise. The intro to The Original Series always mentions the ship’s five-year exploratory mission, but the show only got three seasons, hypothetically leaving two years of their journey unaccounted for. The series began with their mission already underway, leaving room at the beginning for new stories.

Strange New Worlds is a prequel to The Original Series, depicting the Enterprise‘s previous mission under Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount). Several characters from The Original Series are already present on the ship at this time, with more joining each season. Season 3 includes Spock, Uhura, Scotty, Chapel, M’Benga, and Kirk. With two more seasons, the show could introduce more characters like Dr. McCoy, Sulu, and Chekov before Pike’s captaincy is over.

We can only speculate about what Goldsman might have been alluding to here — he might be interested in making a movie to bridge the gap between Strange New Worlds and The Original Series, or he might be hoping for a full-on series. Whatever the case, most commenters seem to be on board. Strange New Worlds Season 3 premieres on July 17th on Paramount+.