Anson Mount Breaks Silence on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Ending

Captain Pike himself has weighed in on the fate of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. On Thursday, Paramount announced that the series was renewed for a fifth season, but that would be its last. It was bittersweet news for fans, who were happy to have a guarantee of more episodes, but sad to have the finish line in sight. Star Anson Mount summed up his feelings in one word — “grateful.” He re-posted the announcement on Instagram on Thursday, thanking those who made this series possible and kept it alive. He also assured fans that the ending is a long way off, with a lot of adventures in between.

“I grew up watching Bill Shatner strut his stuff across the bridge and sit in a chair that I could not fathom would one day be mine to occupy,” Mount wrote. “It has been a dream fulfilled. Thank you to Paramount, to [series creators Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman], and [showrunner Henry Alonso Myers] who all believed in me, to Sonequa [Martin-Green] for lighting the way, and to all of you for your faith and support. But stick around. We still have many more stories to tell before we hang up these phasers.”

Anson Mount as Capt. Pike in episode 202 “Ad Astra per Aspera” of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

This announcement puts Strange New Worlds in a unique place, because the end is now in sight, yet there are currently more new episodes ahead than there are previous episodes behind. The series premiered in 2022 with 10 episodes, then dropped 10 more in 2023, but production was then delayed by the 2023 Hollywood labor strikes. Season 3 is finally premiering next month, and Season 4 is filming now. Both of those are expected to be 10 episodes long, while the fifth and final season will have just six episodes.

Strange New Worlds is a prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series following the travels of the USS Enterprise in the years before it came under the command of James T. Kirk. Mount plays his predecessor, Captain Christopher Pike, but many other fan favorite characters are already onboard the ship including Spock, Nyota Uhura, and soon, Kirk himself.

The ending of this series may be the most difficult maneuver of all, as the showrunners have promised it will lead right into The Original Series, dovetailing the whole story together. The Original Series began with the Enterprise’s five-year exploratory mission already underway, so it’s unclear if this means we will see the beginning of Kirk’s captaincy, or simply see Starfleet commission him with the crew we know.

There are plenty of other plots to wrap up, not to mention this show’s genre-hopping adventures along the way. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 premieres on July 17th on Paramount+. Previous seasons are streaming there now.