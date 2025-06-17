Every Actor Who Appeared In Both Star Wars and Star Trek

Both the Star Trek and Star Wars franchises have been around for about a half a century, plus both possess richly complex and diverse universes set in space. With two pop culture mythologies that span films, television, books, video games and more, it’s no surprise that a crop of 30 actors have appeared both in the Star Trek and Star Wars universe. After all, J.J. Abrams presumably got the gig helming Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens due to his success directing Star Trek and Star Trek Into Darkness. Here are the actors who have pulled off the impressive feat of having both beloved franchises on their resume.

Videos by ComicBook.com

1) Jason Issacs

In a galaxy far, far away, Isaacs in famous–or should we say infamous–for voicing The Inquisitor on the animated series Star Wars: Rebels and Star Wars: Tales of the Empire. Yet in the Star Trek universe, Isaacs played Captain Gabriel Lorca on Star Trek: Discovery and in the video game Star Trek online.

2) Karl Urban

Though he’s perhaps better known for playing Dr. “Bones” McCoy in the recent Star Trek feature films, Urban did sneak in a secret cameo in Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker as a Stormtrooper.

3) Simon Pegg

While Star Trek fans know and love Pegg as Montgomery “Scotty” Scott in the Star Trek films, Star Wars fans may not be so hot on him. The reason? He played Bakku junk dealer Unkar Plutt who gave Rey a bum deal in The Force Awakens. Pegg reprised his role as Plutt in the video game Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens. He also voiced bounty hunter Dengar on a Season 4 episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the Star Wars: Battlefront game.

4) George Takei

While George Takei is one of Star Trek‘s most recognizable faces as Hikaru Sulu, Takei has lent his voice to the Star Wars universe too. He voiced Neimoidian general Lok Durd in an episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, as well as provided the English voice for travel guide Senshu in the series Star Wars: Visions.

5) Ron Perlman

ron perlman as Reman Viceroy in star trek: Nemesis

Perlman voiced Trandoshan salvage ship captain Gha Nachkt on two episodes of The Clone Wars, and appeared in live-action as Viceroy in the 2002 film Star Trek: Nemesis.

6) Brian George

George has made his mark on both franchises in not one, but several roles each. He guest-starred as Richard Bashir on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine in 1997, then appeared on Star Trek: Voyager as Ambassador O’Zaal three years later. In the Star Wars universe, George has voiced multiple characters on shows and games, including in The Clone Wars, Tales of the Jedi, Star Wars: The Old Republic, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

7) Ian Abercrombie

The late, great Ian Abercrombie was revered for voicing Chancellor Palpatine/Darth Sidious in The Clone Wars and several other media in the Star Wars universe. Yet, fans may not know he also guest-starred on two episodes of Star Trek: Voyager as two different characters: The Abbot and Milo.

8) Olivia d’Abo

D’Abo has played Jedi Luminara Unduli in countless Star Wars media, both animated and live-action. However, sixteen years before she joined the Star Wars universe, d’Abo guest-starred on an episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation as a Q named Amanda Rogers.

9) Sam Witwer

Sam Witwer began an illustrious voice acting career in the Star Wars universe in 2008, most notably voicing Sith Lord Darth Maul. That didn’t stop him from voicing a view minor characters in the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks comedy series though in 2024.

10) Brent Spiner

Data? In Star Wars?! Believe it or not, the Trekkie icon voiced Gall Trayvis, a senator-turned-rebel, in a recurring role on Rebels, proving the versatile actor can really do it all.

11) Fionnula Flanagan

Flanagan actually played three different roles on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: The Next Generation, and Star Trek: Enterprise. In the Star Wars universe, she only played one: Catarine Towani in Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure in 1984.

12) Carel Struycken

Dutch actor Carel Struycken played King Terak in Ewoks: The Battle for Endor in 1985, but he’s perhaps better known for playing Mr. Homn on Star Trek: The Next Generation in two years later.

13) Ethan Phillips

Though he played Neelix on Star Trek: Voyager for 168 episodes, Phillips has since found time to lend his voice acting talents to three Star Wars video games.

14) George Coe

Before his passing in 2015, Coe had guest-starred on an episode of The Next Generation as Malcorian politician Avel Durken. He also lent his voice to two Star Wars video games and brought the pacifist Lurmen leader Tee Watt Kaa to life on Clone Wars.

15) Patty Maloney

After playing Lumpy in The Star Wars Holiday Special, Maloney appeared in an episode of Voyager nearly twenty years later as the Little Woman in the second season episode “The Thaw.”

16) Greg Grunberg

A childhood friend of J.J. Abrams, it’s no wonder that Grunberg has had roles in both franchises. He had small roles in both Star Trek and Star Trek Beyond, and then he played Resistance pilot Snap Wexley in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

17) Deep Roy

Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back and J.J. Abrams’s Star Trek movies are only a few of the iconic films Roy has appeared in over the course of his career. He brought Yoda to life along with Frank Oz in The Empire Strikes Back, then went on to play Keenser, a Starfleet engineering division crewmember in all three Star Trek films from Abrams.

18) Felix Silla

Though he passed in 2021, Silla left behind an incredible legacy. After playing a Talosian on the original Star Trek series, he went on the play an Ewok in Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi.

19) Clancy Brown

Brown boasts a whopping 346 acting credits, so we’re not exactly surprised he managed to appear in both the Star Trek and Star Wars universes. He appeared in an episode of Star Trek: Enterprise as Zobral, and then in Star Wars, he voiced several characters in several episodes of both Rebels and Clone Wars.

20) David Birney

Before the podcast boom, Birney voiced Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – The Original Radio Drama in 1996. Two years later, he guest-starred Star Trek: Deep Space Nine as the Romulan senator Letant.

21) Jason Wingreen

Wingreen left an indelible mark on the Star Wars universe as the voice of Boba Fett in The Empire Strikes Back. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, Wingreen was also on an episode of Star Trek as Federation scientist Dr. Linke in the episode titled “The Empath”.

22) Ed Begley Jr.

1996 was a busy year for the actor. Begley Jr. voiced Boba Fett in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – The Original Radio Drama, then he recurred on Star Trek: Voyager for a two-episode arc as shady tech mogul Henry Starling.

23) Greg Ellis

After ten years of popping up in various Star Trek series and video games, Ellis played Chief Engineer Olson in Star Trek. It’s a similar story with the Star Wars universe, Ellis has voiced several different small parts in different media, though he stuck around the longest in Rebels.

24) David Warner

The British actor voiced not only Grand General Brashin in video game Star Wars: Commander, but he appeared in various media within the Star Trek universe including two episodes of The Next Generation as Cardassian officer Gul Madred.

25) Cully Fredricksen

Fredericksen played a Vulcan in the Oscar-nominated Star Trek: First Contact, but he is likely better known for voicing General Rahm Kota in four Star Wars video games.

26) Clive Revill

Star Trek fans will remember Revill as Sir Guy of Gisbourne on The Next Generation, while fans of Star Wars aficionados will recognize Revill as the voice of the Emperor in The Empire Strikes Back.

27) Christopher Lloyd

Before he was Doc Brown, Christopher Lloyd was Klingon Commander Kruge in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock. He recently joined the Star Wars universe as Helgait on the third season of The Mandalorian.

28) Malcolm McDowell

Most Trekkies will remember that McDowell played Soran in the film Star Trek: Generations. For those scratching their heads on how he factors into the Star Wars universe, McDowell voiced Minister Hydan on two episodes of Rebels.