Star Trek: Prodigy Featurette Clip Shows How Stories Go From Script to Screen (Exclusive)

Star Trek: Prodigy's final Season 1 comes to Blu-ray and DVD tomorrow, and ComicBook.com has an exclusive look at one of the home media set's bonus features. Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1 – Episodes 11-20 is available to pre-order now on Blu-ray and DVD from Amazon and features more than 45 minutes of features diving into Star Trek: Prodigy's creation and place within the Star Trek franchise. The "Creating New Wolrds" clip sees series creators Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman discussing how consistently impressed they are with the Star Trek: Prodigy art team's ability to go beyond their expectations, with director Ben Hibon chiming in toward the end. You can watch the clip above.

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 – Episodes 11-20 includes the final 10 episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1, which makes up the second half of the season. Per Paramount Home Entertaint's listing, "In the remaining Star Trek: Prodigy Season One episodes, as the hopeful crew makes their way toward Starfleet, their dreams are threatened when they discover the U.S.S. Protostar harbors a weapon designed to tear the United Federation of Planets apart. To make matters worse, the U.S.S. Dauntless is on a manhunt for the Protostar as the real Vice Admiral Janeway is eager to uncover what happened to her missing former First Officer Chakotay. With these two ships on a collision course and destruction on the horizon, the fate of the Alpha Quadrant hangs in the balance. This 2-disc set includes 3 new in-depth featurettes with more than 45 minutes of content revealing how Star Trek heritage shapes Prodigy's characters, story and settings."

Star Trek: Prodigy's Future

Paramount+ canceled Star Trek: Prodigy following its first season and removed the first season from its streaming library despite the previously announced second season of the Star Trek series being mid-production, after which the Blu-ray release of Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1: Episodes 1-10 sold out at multiple retailers, including Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy. However, it's back in stock now, and this second Star Trek: Prodigy Blu-ray release means the entire series to date is available to watch on home media.

As for the future, there are ongoing attempts to find a new home for Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 as work on the season's unfinished episodes continues. Paramount will try to sell the series to another streaming service or television network. The producers remain optimistic that Star Trek: Prodigy's second season will find a way to fans.

What is Star Trek: Prodigy?

Star Trek: Prodigy follows the young crew of the U.S.S. Protostar, which the characters discovered on the prison colony of Tars Lamora, deep in the Delta Quadrant. Though aimed at younger viewers, Star Trek: Prodigy excited longtime Star Trek fans by bringing back Kate Mulgrew to voice Kathryn Janeway in both Hologram Janeway and Admiral Janeway forms

Star Trek: Prodigy's voice cast also included Brett Gray (Dal R'El), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner) and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok). The recurring voice cast includes Daveed Diggs (Commander Tysess), Jameela Jamil (Ensign Asencia), Jason Alexander (Doctor Noum), Robert Beltran (Captain Chakotay), and Billy Campbell (Thadiun Okona).

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1 – Episodes 11-20 goes on sale on Blu-Ray and DVD on September 26th. Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1: Episodes 1-10 is also available on Blu-ray and DVD.