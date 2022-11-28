Star Trek Reveals a Mole Within Starfleet

Star Trek has revealed that there's a mole in Starfleet. SPOILERS follow for the most recent episode of Star Trek: Prodigy, "Masquerade." An earlier episode of Star Trek: Prodigy revealed the origin of the show's main antagonist, The Diviner. He is a Vau N'Akat from the planet Solum and believes himself to be one of the last of his race along with his clone-daughter Gwyndala. He traveled back through time in search of the USS Protostar to use it in his attempt to stop Starfleet from ever making first contact with his homeworld, sparking a debate among the Vau N'Akat about how to respond that would plunge Solum into war.

It turns out he's not the only Vau N'Akat sent back through time. The USS Dauntless found The Diviner after his failed chase and attempt to reclaim the Protostar ended with Zero revealing their true form, causing him to lose many of his memories. Aboard the ship, Ensign Asencia took a special interest in helping The Diviner recover his memories.

After Vice Admiral Janeway nearly destroys the Protostar within the Romulan Neutral Zone, Asencia takes drastic measures. Even knowing that it might blow her cover within Starfleet, Asencia revealed herself to be another Vau N'Akat time traveler with her own Dreadnok hidden away aboard the Dauntless.

This is likely not good news for Starfleet, seeing as it's had an unknown enemy operating within its ranks. It doesn't appear that Vice Admiral Janeway is aware yet that she has a mole aboard the Dauntless.

ComicBook.com spoke to Star Trek: Prodigy creators Dan and Kevin Hageman in July. They hinted at Vice Admiral Janeway as the new threat throughout the second half of the show's first season.

"What's the threat?" Dan Hageman said during the discussion. "In the first 10, the threat very much is the Diviner, and what we established at the end of 10 is you have the threat of the actual Starfleet and Adm. Janeway on their tail to stop who she believes to be people who have stolen Capt. Chakotay's ship. So that's a very formidable foe. I wouldn't want to face her."

New episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy debut weekly on Thursdays on Paramount+. The series also airs on Nickelodeon. It's soon coming to Blu-ray and other home media, with Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1, Volume 1 going on sale on January 3rd.