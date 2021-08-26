✖

Star Trek: Prodigy has added John Noble (Fringe) and Jimmi Simpson (Westworld) to the series regular cast. Noble and Simpson will voice Prodigy's main villains; Nobel will play the Diviner, "who rules the mining asteroid of Tars Lamora in a merciless quest to locate the U.S.S. Protostar, the mysteriously abandoned experimental Federation starship at the center of the show." Simpson will voice Drednok, "the Diviner’s spider-like robotic minion whose only purpose in life is to enforce his master’s will with hard-hearted ruthlessness." Diviner will be focused on one crew member of the Protostar: his child and heir Gwyn(Ella Purnell).

Obviously, the makers of Star Trek: Prodigy are leaning on John Noble and Jimmi Simpson as fan-favorite figures from the work they've done in any number of popular genre projects. Noble has been everywhere over the course of his long career - Fringe, Elementary, Legends of Tomorrow, Sleepy Hollow, The Conjuring 3... Few actors have a voice as strong and distinct as John Noble.

Jimmi Simpson got his breakout playing the creepy Liam McPoyle in It's Always Sunny of Philadelphia, before moving on to playing the creepy hacker Gavin Orsay in Netflix's House of Cards. Simpson has seen yet another big jump in his career thanks to his pivotal role in HBO's Westworld as William, the younger version of the sadistic "Man In Black."

Star Trek: Prodigy is a landmark as the first installment of the franchise to be aimed directly at children. The series will see a group of young aliens discover the U.S.S. Protostar and get training from a hologram of the legendary Captain Janeway (Voyager star Kate Mulgrew returning) on how to work the ship, and represent the Federation ideals.

The rest of the voice cast for Star Trek: Prodigy includes Brett Gray ("Dal"), Ella Purnell ("Gwyn"), Angus Imrie ("Zero"), Rylee Alazraqui ("Rok-Tahk"), Dee Bradley Baker ("Murf") and Jason Mantzoukas ("Jankom Pog"). The series is overseen by executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman and director/co-executive producer Ben Hibon.

Stark Trek: Prodigy follows "a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered -- a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise -- but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents."

