Star Trek Universe Comic-Con 2022 Panel Recap and Footage

Star Trek has boldly gone on to become one of the biggest franchises in entertainment (once again). Heading into the Star Trek Universe panel at Comic-Con 2022, the franchise has no less than nearly half a dozen successful TV series on Paramount+ (Discovery, Strange New Worlds, Picard, Lower Decks, Prodigies); multimedia spinoffs like the Star Trek Fleet Command mobile game (which is tied to the shows), and of course, new Star Trek movies in development at Paramount Pictures.

With that all said, it's no surprise that Star Trek's presence at SDCC 2022 has been bigger than seemingly ever before – perfect timing for a big Hall H panel celebrating all things Star Trek!

The Star Trek Universe panel got a surprise moderator in the form of Leah Thompson (Back to the Future)!

A Sizzle reel of the Star Trek Unvierse content was shown before the first panel was introduced: Star Trek: Picard!

Star Trek: Picard Season 3

including Patrick Stewart, Gates McGadden, Alex Kurtzman, and Rod Roddenberry, son of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry!

The first quest from Thompson was to Patrick Stewart about how Star Trek: Picard Season 3 begins. Stewart didn't realize he was being talked to – nor could he remember how Season 3 began. Alex Kurtzman stepped in to explain how Stewart put down the mandate from the gate that Picard couldn't be a cameo-heavy retread of Star Trek: The Next Generation. It took two seasons to earn the opportunity to pull the TNG back together – and apparently it will play like a heist film: rounding up each member of the gang.

McFadden jokes that 20 years later they are "younger" and "smarter" before getting serious about the "gift" of getting to re-team with Patrick Stewart and tell what she feels is a great storyline.

Stewart talked about how he had concerns, at first, until he talked to Kurtzman, who asked "hasn't anything happened to you in 25 years?" That made Stewart really intrigued.

A Star Trek: Picard Final Season teaser is shown. revealing how the TNG characters well be re-designed for Star Trek: Picard. It's pretty epic.

Kurtzman teases the villain of Picard Season 3, saying it's a "she" and that they took core inspiration from Wrath of Khan and Captain Kirk's head-game match with Khan. Kurtzman says the story arc gave him goosebumps (still does) but that it will ultimately tell a final story of these characters that feels like "returning home."

Patrick Stewart doesn't want to think of it as revisiting Star Trek: TNG in Star Trek: Picard; he talks about the process of having once lost the line between "Patrick Stewart" and "Jean-Luc Picard", but that Star Trek: Picard has challenged him again. He doesn't quite finish the point, but it's clear: he and the TNG cast members will be digging into new material and drama of their characters, not rehashing the old dynamics.

Roddenberry felt that the what he saw of Picard Season 3 honored the legacy of what his father built; Stewart cites the passion and dedication that the entire cast put in for Season 3; Kurtzman expanded it to include the producers and writers, in a round of applause.

Picard Q&A

The Q&A started with a question for Patrick Stewart: Who would win between Picard and Prof. X? Poor Stewart got a bit confused by that one, going with an anecdote about how he left school at 15 and only really knows how to learn lines and repeat. He jokes that to him, "Q" and "X" are basically the same thing.

McFadden answers a question about how Star Trek is treating female characters better these days by stating that season 3 of Picard is the 'best material for her character ever in Star Trek.' She likes how the franchise has evolved since her heyday. Stewart adds that Star Trek always breaks boundaries and imagines a future that could (should?) be. Kurtzman assures the fans that they have not seen the last of Star Trek show with female leads. McFadden ended by saying that she loved the dynamic of working with the ladies.

On a final conspicuous note, Patrick Stewart said he WOULD return for more Star Trek movies, even calling that prospect a great opportunity. Kurtzman says that Picard Season 3 is very much a return to those types of Star Trek films, but if it's popular, you never know...

Patrick Stewart wasn't quite ready to speak up on which actor he thinks would be a great "Young Picard" in a different Star Trek story. He thanked San Diego Comic-Con for all the years of supporting him, since it may be "my last opportunity." He said he's "very proud" to be back in Hall H.

Stewart was also a bit muddled about whether or not he gets back in the captain's chair in Picard Season 3 – but he reveals there will be multiple Enterprises involved – including one that they hang out on for bit of the season.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

The panel included Lower Decks EP Mike McMahan and voice cast members Jack Quaid, Noelle Wells, Tawny Newsome, and Dawnn Lewis.

The Lower Decks cast almost immediately spiraled into what they called "Trek Beef," over things like not being able to record together since COVID. At the same time, Newsome let it be known what a tight family the Lower Decks cast has become.

Jack Quaid joked about how much he is in love with his character's (Brad Boimier) knock-off Picard chateau, which is a raisin farm. Newsome was psyched to be at Comic-Con having been welcomed by fans as a breakout character in the franchise (Beckett Mariner). Lewis got truly emotional talking about joining Star Trek as a female captain of color, after being inspired by Star Trek as a kid, and meeting and being mentored by Michelle Nichols, the classic Uhura, who invited Lewis to her Leo parties every year, and let her meet other Star Trek icons who pushed her forward.