Star Trek: Agents of Influence Pits Kirk Against the Klingons

Captain James T. Kirk and the USS Enterprise crew become entangled in a web of espionage involving the Klingon Empire in the new book Star Trek: The Original Series: Agents of Influence by Dayton Ward. The new novel takes place during The Original Series‘ Five-Year Mission. It reveals that Starfleet spies have been surgically altered to appear Klingon so that they can infiltrate the Klingon Empire on behalf of the Federation. But when a rendevous with the USS Endeavour goes wrong, the Enterprise is called in to investigate and prevent a new war from erupting between the two galactic powers.

Publisher Simon & Schuster revealed the cover for the new novel. You can see it below, along with the official synopsis:

“An epic new Star Trek saga by New York Times bestselling author Dayton Ward set during the original Five-Year Mission!

For years, Starfleet Intelligence agents have carried out undercover assignments deep within the Klingon Empire. Surgically altered and rigorously trained in Klingon culture, they operate in plain sight and without any direct support, while collecting information and infiltrating the highest levels of imperial power. Their actions have given Starfleet valuable insight into the inner workings of Klingon government and its relentless military apparatus.

After three of Starfleet’s longest serving agents fear exposure, they initiate emergency extraction procedures. Their planned rendezvous with the USS Endeavour goes awry, threatening to reveal their activities and the damaging intelligence they’ve collected during their mission. Tasked by Starfleet to salvage the botched rescue attempt, Captain James T. Kirk and the crew of the USS Enterprise must discover the truth behind a secret weapons experiment while avoiding an interstellar incident with the potential to ignite a new war between the Federation and one of its oldest adversaries.”

Ward’s most recent release is a book reveals the secrets of Kirk Fu, Captain Kirk’s unique fighting style. During our interview, we asked him if writing that book affected how he approaches writing his Original Series novels.

“I don’t think so, at least not consciously,” Ward said. “I don’t know that I have consciously blocked a fight scene with him. I can’t remember off hand if I’ve even had an actual knockdown drag-out with him, at least not recently. I don’t think so. I mean it probably will from now on. I’m sure it’ll be in the back of my head. That’s a good point. I guess I should probably try to work in a way to reference those by name somehow, at least a couple of them once in a while like he gets that stern look like ‘I can’t believe you threw the double-clutch again’ or something. There’s a good chance. We’ll see.”

Star Trek: The Original Series: Agents of Influence goes on sale June 9th.