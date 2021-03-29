Star Trek: Voyager Documentary Reaches $1 Million In Crowdfunding

✖

The Star Trek: Voyager documentary has now raised $1 million in crowdfunding. The record-breaking crowdfunding campaign for the 455 Films documentary To the Journey: Looking Back at Star Trek: Voyager is now about $100,000 way from becoming the most funded documentary crowdfunding campaign of all time. The campaign has now reached all stretch of its stretch goals, including remastering Star Trek: Voyager footage in high definition and "an exclusive, never-before-seen Voyager surprise." With three days left in the campaign, the project has received donations from 10,000 supporters. The campaign team sent out an email offering a thank you to "to everyone that contributed and/or helped spread the word! The amount of support you've shown this endeavor has been absolutely overwhelming."

According to the mission statement on the campaign site, "It's been over 25 years since Voyager first got lost in the Delta Quadrant and took us all on an incredible seven-year journey. It is now time to revisit, celebrate, and fully explore what made this Star Trek series so special. The cast and crew of this groundbreaking show deserve the highest recognition, and with your help, we are going to make happen!

"We are still in the early stages of production with more interviews and support footage yet to be filmed. Once that is complete, Post-Production expenses will need to be covered such as editing, music, animation, color-correction, sound mixing and CBS/Star Trek footage licensing. The more we raise on this Indiegogo campaign, the more creative ways we have of making this documentary unique."

455 Films previously produced Star Trek documentaries For the Love of Spock, Chaos on the Bridge, and What We Left Behind. The studio intended to celebrate Voyager's 25th anniversary with the documentary, but COVID-19 interrupted those plans. The documentary began filming during Star Trek: The Cruise in early 2020, which celebrated Voyager's anniversary with guests including Kate Mulgrew, Jeri Ryan, Robert Picardo, Roxann Dawson, Ethan Phillips, Tim Russ, and Garrett Wang. 455 Films announced the documentary after Ryan reprised her Voyager role as former Borg drone Seven of Nine in Star Trek: Picard, but before Mulgrew announced she'd return to voice Kathryn Janeway in Star Trek: Prodigy.

