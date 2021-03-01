Star Trek: Voyager Documentary Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

✖

The crowdfunding campaign for the upcoming Star Trek: Voyager documentary film is now live. As announced in January, 455 Studios has launched an Indiegogo campaign to fund the documentary, which was meant to celebrate Voyager's 25th anniversary in 2020. 455 Studios previously produced Star Trek documentaries For the Love of Spock, Chaos on the Bridge, and What We Left Behind. The new campaign launched with a video featuring Voyager stars Garrett Wang (Harry Kim) and Tim Russ (Tuvok), as well as unexpected cameos by the Borg queen Alice Kirge and Star Trek: Enterprise's Connor Trinneer (and possibly a hint that an Enterprise documentary is also on the way?). You can watch the video below. Heres' the missions statement from the campaign site:

"It's been over 25 years since Voyager first got lost in the Delta Quadrant and took us all on an incredible seven-year journey. It is now time to revisit, celebrate, and fully explore what made this Star Trek series so special. The cast and crew of this groundbreaking show deserve the highest recognition, and with your help, we are going to make happen!

"We are still in the early stages of production with more interviews and support footage yet to be filmed. Once that is complete, Post-Production expenses will need to be covered such as editing, music, animation, color-correction, sound mixing and CBS/Star Trek footage licensing. The more we raise on this Indiegogo campaign, the more creative ways we have of making this documentary unique."

At the time of writing, the campaign already surpassed its initial $150,000 funding goal. As with any crowdfunding campaign, this one is offering unique rewards to backers. They include:

"Worlds of the Delta Quadrant" Postcards 8-pack

Fansets Officially Licensed Lapel Pins

Voyager Doc Shirts

Zoom Virtual Experiences

Away Missions (trips to Star Trek filming locations and opportunities to meet cast members)

The Voyager Doc Swag Bag

Filming for the documentary began during Star Trek: The Cruise in early 2020, which celebrated Voyager's 25th anniversary with guests including Kate Mulgrew, Jeri Ryan, Robert Picardo, Roxann Dawson, Ethan Phillips, Tim Russ, and Garrett Wang. The documentary was announced after Ryan reprised her Voyager role as Seven of Nine in Star Trek: Picard, but before Mulgrew announced her return to Star Trek as Kathryn Janeway in Star Trek: Prodigy.

Are you excited about the Star Trek: Voyager documentary? Will you be backing the campaign? Let us know what you think in the comments section.