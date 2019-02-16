Bruce Willis Appears to Cameo on ‘The Orville’

The Orville creator Seth MacFarlane teased fans with a special guest cameo during the most recent episode of the show, and now we seem to know exactly who it is!

You can check out the tease below:

Tonight’s episode of #TheOrville features a big surprise special guest cameo — See if you can spot him — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) February 14, 2019

The new episode “Deflectors” featured a flower-like creature called “a Katrudian,” and somewhere under all the CGI used to create the Katrudian was a voice that sounds very much like Die Hard star Bruce Willis!

The scene occurs when Talla Keyali (Jessica Szohr) arrives to help Commander Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki) with the cantankerous Katrudian. Apparently, the plant-like alien had a hook-up to get aboard The Orville via Cassius (Chris Johnson), whose kids knew the Katrudian’s kids from school (or something). The alien is set up as a gift in Grayson’s quarters, after a previous gift of sweets and smaller, more traditional plant life, failed to sway Grayson back into Cassius’ arms. However, when the Katrudian pushes her to “stop being a dum-dum” and “give him another chance,” Grayson’s response turns out to be:

“Dude, I don’t know you, and my personal life is none of your business… please get him out of here.”

Turns out a Katrudian love ambassador is just strike two for Cassius, but Bruce Willis’ gruff baritone isn’t known for effectively settling romantic disputes.

Needless to say, fans of The Orville and/or Willis are loving the appearance, as the buzz on social media is already starting to build, which was probably the entire point of the cameo in the first place.

Bruce Willis ?? as a flower ….. hhhmmmmm …. i’m going to watch LAST weeks Orville now. — 1Padrewil (@1PadreWil) February 15, 2019

And Bruce Freakin’ Willis cameos in this week’s Orville? Mind. BLOWN! Fingers crossed they manage to get Patrick Stewart to guest star! And I’m wondering now about the “accidental torpedo” shot at the Orville, what IF it was actually a way to probe the Orville’s defenses? — JD Gallo (@JDGalloWrites) February 15, 2019

What do you think of Bruce Willis appearing on The Orville? Are you still sad that Halston Sage left the series? What have you thought of the show’s second season so far? Let us know what you think about the situation in the comments!

The Orville airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.