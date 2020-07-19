Unbelievable!!!!!, Sci-Fi Parody With 40+ Star Trek Actors, Gets Premiere Date

Indie Rights has acquired the sci-fi parody movie Unbelievable!!!!! for domestic distribution. Snoop Dogg is a producer on the film, which features over 40 Star Trek alumni in its cast. Indie Rights will represent the film for foreign sales at the first Virtual Cannes Film Market on August 1st. Writer/Director Steven L. Fawcette and producer Angelique Fawcette, of Archangel Films LA, also star in the film. "Indie Rights is so excited to be featuring UNBELIEVABLE!!!!! at Virtual Cannes. We'll be screening the film for international buyers on June 24th. Snoop Dogg and Star Trek fans will love this plant-based, inter-galactic parody," said Linda Nelson, CEO, Indie Rights in a press release.

Unbelievable!!!!! stars Kirk Stillwood, a puppet created by the Chiodo Brothers, who created all the Team America: World Police puppets, voiced by Kevin Carlson. The film also features more than 40 former Star Trek actors from across all Star Trek television series and movies.

Unbelievable!!!!! is described as "a Sci-Fi Parody Adventure which follows the crazy exploits of four off-beat astronauts (one is a marionette) who travel to the Moon on a rescue mission to determine the fate of two Space Agency comrades who have not been heard from in several days. The individuals they find at the Lunar Base are not whom they appear to be and nearly succeed in killing our heroes. Soon the astronauts find themselves trying to save the Earth from an invasion of Killer Plant Aliens!!"

(Photo: Indie Rights)

Angelique Fawcette says, “It has been a tremendous honor to produce Unbelievable!!!!! and to be able to be intentionally inclusive and share a powerful message of true diversity within our film, in front of and behind the camera. We are immensely grateful for the actors, actresses, and crew who made a choice to join us on this amazing journey. Throughout the arduous wait, and the ups and downs, we are now also very grateful to Indie Rights for believing in our little-big film,”

Star Trek alumni appearing in the film include Chase Masterson, Garrett Wang, Tim Russ, Nichelle Nichols, Robert Picardo, Linda Park, Manu Intiraymi, Armin Shimerman, Vaughn Armstrong, Gary Graham, Anthony Montgomery, Marina Sirtis, Nana Visitor, Walter Koenig, Michael Dorn, Julie Warner, Dina Meyer, Olivia d’Abo, Jeffrey Combs, John Billingsley, Max Grodenchik, Casey Biggs, Gary Lockwood, Michael Forest, Jack Donner, Connor Trinneer, Dominic Keating, Brenda Bakke, Patti Yasutake, Steve Rankin, Michael Dante, Sean Kenney, BarBara Luna, Beverly Washburn, Celeste Yarnall, Bobby Clark, Jasmine Anthony, Menina Fortunato, McKenzie Westmore, Crystal Allen, Christopher Doohan with Original Star Trek composer Gerald Fried, and one of the harmonica players, Tommy Morgan, also from The Original Series.

