Star Wars: Rian Johnson Shares Epic Photo of John Williams Scoring The Last Jedi

Yesterday marked the 88th birthday of John Williams, the legendary composer known for Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park, Harry Potter, and many more. Many people took to the Internet yesterday to celebrate Williams' day, including Star Wars star, Mark Hamill. However, Hamill wasn't the only person involved with the franchise to post something on social media. Rian Johnson, who directed Star Wars: The Last Jedi, posted one of his signature black and white photos. This particular image showed Williams in action while working on the score for The Last Jedi.

Johnson didn't caption his photo, but it's clear he was paying tribute to Williams for his birthday.

You can check out the image in the post below:

Recently, Williams won his 25th Grammy due to his work with the Star Wars franchise, but this one didn't actually come by way of the feature films. Williams won the award for Best Instrumental Composition, which is an award for an original composition that can only be released as a single or track, so full albums aren't eligible. The award was given to the famed musician for "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Symphonic Suite", a track he created for the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attractions in Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Williams beat out the likes of Fred Hersch, Brian Lynch, Vince Mendoza, and Christian McBride for the award.

Williams is also nominated for Best Original Score at the Oscars this year for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. He'll be going up against Alexandre Desplat (Little Women), Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker), Randy Newman (Marriage Story), and Thomas Newman (1917). Over the years, Williams has been nominated for more than 50 Academy Awards, winning five of them. The Rise of Skywalker is also nominated for Best Sound Editing (Matthew Wood and David Acord) and Best Visual Effects (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy).

Johnson is also nominated for an Oscar tonight for Best Original Screenplay for writing Knives Out. Johnson is going up against Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood), and Bong Joon Ho & Han Jin Won (Parasite).

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is still playing in select theatres, and the 92nd Academy Awards air on February 9th on ABC.

