Star Wars Fans Are Loving Michael Biehn Joining The Mandalorian

One reason Star Wars fans loved the first season of The Mandalorian was that it offered a compelling look at the expansive world of the franchise, using a faceless character as an avatar to interact with all corners of the galaxy far, far away. While the series featured exciting new performers like Gina Carano and Taika Waititi to serve as foils for actor Pedro Pascal's title role, it also enlisted the likes of Nick Nolte and Carl Weathers, two genre titans from the '80s. New reports claim that Michael Biehn will be joining the second season of the series, which has fans immensely excited.

Much like Weathers and Nolte, Biehn was a major genre player in the '80s, thanks to starring in The Terminator and Aliens, with his addition to The Mandalorian marking his highest-profile opportunity in years.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Biehn joining the franchise!