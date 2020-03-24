Star Wars Fans Are Loving Michael Biehn Joining The Mandalorian
One reason Star Wars fans loved the first season of The Mandalorian was that it offered a compelling look at the expansive world of the franchise, using a faceless character as an avatar to interact with all corners of the galaxy far, far away. While the series featured exciting new performers like Gina Carano and Taika Waititi to serve as foils for actor Pedro Pascal's title role, it also enlisted the likes of Nick Nolte and Carl Weathers, two genre titans from the '80s. New reports claim that Michael Biehn will be joining the second season of the series, which has fans immensely excited.
Much like Weathers and Nolte, Biehn was a major genre player in the '80s, thanks to starring in The Terminator and Aliens, with his addition to The Mandalorian marking his highest-profile opportunity in years.
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Biehn joining the franchise!
Biehn & Burr > Dawson
Honestly, I'm more excited about #MichaelBiehn and #BillBurr appearing in #Mandalorian Season 2 than Rosario Dawson.— My Flawsome Self (@FlawsomeSelf96) March 24, 2020
Hell Yeah
Michael Biehn on #TheMandalorian Season 2. Hell Yeah. pic.twitter.com/Ts0YvkwVoH— Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) March 24, 2020
I Would Like to See That
A Michael Biehn/Bill Burr SW bounty hunter limited series? pic.twitter.com/SdJilcdNYU— Ultron’s Anger Translator (@RochardScott) March 24, 2020
This Is the Way
As if the show wasn't awesome already, Michael Biehn lands a role on Season 2 of #TheMandalorian! Reports say he'll be a Mandalorian and probably not a #BabyBiehn! First Carl Weathers and now Biehn?! This is the way!!! @themandalorian @Jon_Favreau pic.twitter.com/5489gY1Zwb— The Arnold Fans (@TheArnoldFans) March 24, 2020
Giddy
Kyle Reese going to save the future from Star Wars.
Michael Biehn is going to be in the Mandalorian's second season....I'm Giddy.#JusticeForHicks— ChadNerdCorp (@ChadNerdCorp) March 24, 2020
Valance Debut?
Michael Biehn should be live action Valance.— Jon M (@JJMeath2377) March 24, 2020
The Best
Seriously. Michael Biehn is the best. I remember freaking out when I saw him in THE ROCK.— Louis Mendiola (@loudmendiola) March 24, 2020
Hell Yes
Michael Biehn in #TheMandalorian season 2?? HELL YES pic.twitter.com/NMDx7qDijp— ashton 👻 (@CloudedAshes) March 24, 2020
Michael Biehn = Awesome
Michael Biehn = Awesome! Aliens, Terminator, tombstone I'm sure I'm missing something— Aaron (@Medfordniner) March 24, 2020
Such a Crush
"The excellent Michael Biehn is coming to the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian."— Fio (@fiothenerd) March 24, 2020
Oh, I hope this rumor is true! I had such a crush on Michael Biehn when I watched the first Terminator movie. Loved him in Aliens too. Those were the times..
Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.