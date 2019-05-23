Adam Driver Teases Kylo and Rey’s Relationship Heading Into Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The Star Wars franchise is set to reach a major conclusion later this year when Rey and Kylo Ren face off one last time in Lucasfilm’s final film of the Skywalker saga. Everything will come to a head when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters, promising a major end to the franchise that began over 40 years ago.

But while Kylo Ren might be beyond redemption and Rey is firmly fighting against the injustices spread by the First Order, the two forged a strong connection in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Now actor Adam Driver opened up to Vanity Fair about that connection, teasing how it will evolve in the ninth Star Wars film.

“… Then he had been forging this maybe-bond with Rey, and it kind of ends with the question in the air: is he going to pursue that relationship, or when the door of her ship goes up, does that also close that camaraderie that they were maybe forming?” Driver said.

These are questions that likely won’t be fully answered until the credits role and John Williams’ iconic score starts blaring through the speakers, so we will have to wait a while before we get any closure on the bond between Rey and Kylo Ren. But their relationship has changed from the first encounter in Star Wars: The Force Awakens to what they went through in The Last Jedi.

But Kylo Ren’s past has informed his future in this franchise, as the child of Han Solo and Leia Organa. But their parenting (or lack there of) drove the former Ben Solo to seek guidance from Supreme Leader Snoke, turning his back on Luke Skywalker’s Jedi teachings and embracing the Dark Side of the Force instead. As the Vanity Fair story notes, he didn’t get the journey of discovery that Rey had.

“How do you form friendships out of that?” Driver said. “How do you understand the weight of that? And if there’s no one around you guiding you, or articulating things the right way … it can easily go awry.”

We’ll see if Kylo Ren discovers his true purpose in the galaxy, and where he lands in the balance of the force, when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters on December 20th.