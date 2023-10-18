Star Wars: Watch Ahsoka Stars Discuss Anakin and Ahsoka's Relationship

The final episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka was released earlier this month, and it teased a lot of excitement for the future. The new series continued the titular character's story in live-action and featured some big surprises along the way. Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) encounters Anakin (Hayden Christensen) in the World Between Worlds and the duo revisits some of their big moments from the Clone Wars. In the episode, younger Ahsoka is played by Barbie's Ariana Greenblatt. Since the show's finale aired, Star Wars has been sharing videos of the actors reflecting on their time making the series. The latest video shows Dawson, Christensen, and Greenblatt discussing the show's fifth episode, and Ahsoka and Anakin's relationship.

"You start to realize just how rich Ahsoka's history is," Dawson explains. "Ahsoka is such a relatable character," Greenblatt adds. "Anakin and Ahsoka's relationship is so cherished and it's so loved, and they have so many fantastic moments together," she added. "In a lot of ways, her character arc can sort of parallel Anakin's," Christensen explained. You can watch the video below:

Will Ahsoka Get a Season 2?



Earlier this month, Deadline reported that "Ahsoka Season 2 is more of a reality in the conversation, though nothing is locked yet." Considering Ahsoka's ties with The Mandalorian and showrunner Dave Filoni's future film plans, it's pretty likely we'll be seeing the Ahsoka characters again. Before the SAG strike, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka) while she was promoting her new film, Haunted Mansion, and we asked if she knew anything about Filoni's film and whether or not she would be in it.

"No. I'm just so happy he got it," Dawson shared when asked if she knew about the project. "Honestly, my uncle is a comic book artist. That is not the average transition coming from animation and going into directing, and especially a film. For all the nerds, I think for the cons and stuff, this is just like, 'Ah!' kind of status. So, I'm just super stoked for him because it really could not happen to a better person. He's so talented and remarkable and awesome, and I love him. And I think what he learned in doing in animation, he's blowing out of the water in directing and live action. So, I'm, as a fan, excited to watch that movie, whether I'm in it or not."

She added, "And I hope I'm invited to set, regardless."

Stay tuned for more updates about Ahsoka.