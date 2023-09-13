Star Wars: Dave Filoni Trends After Fans Love Latest Ahsoka Episode
Star Wars fans are raving about the newest episode of Ahsoka.
To say that the new Ahsoka series is winning over Star Wars fans would be a bit of an understatement, especially after the show's latest episode. The fifth episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka debuted Tuesday night on Disney+ and brought a heavy dose of the Clone Wars to life with Rosario Dawson and Hayden Christensen. We got to see moments from the Siege of Mandalore play out in live-action, and witness the supernatural reunion of Ahsoka and Anakin Skywalker.
The most eventful episode of Ahsoka yet has been met with the biggest — and most gracious — reactions from Star Wars fans, particularly those who loved animated shows Clone Wars and Rebels. Much of that praise from fans is being left at the feet of series creator Dave Filoni, who wrote and directed the new episode.
Filoni piloted the Star Wars ship through the animated shows and has been one of the driving forces behind the ongoing Disney+ live-action shows (alongside Jon Favreau). Star Wars: Ahsoka is something of a culmination of his Star Wars work, bringing many of his creations to a live-action format and taking the entire Star Wars franchise in new directions. This episode of Ahsoka is already being considered by many to be some of his finest work in Star Wars, and those folks are making their voices heard on social media.
You can check out some of the biggest reactions to Ahsoka below!
On Fire
Dave Filoni writing the script for episode 5 of #Ahsoka #AhsokaTano pic.twitter.com/zMalj0kc1I— Dany left toe (@humble_clips) September 13, 2023
The Goat
#Ahsoka fills my Clone Wars/Rebels loving heart with much joy!
Episode 5 is 😍
Once again.. Dave Filoni the 🐐— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) September 13, 2023
Thank You
“It’s like poetry, they rhyme.” Thank you sm Dave Filoni for this🥹🙌🏽 #TanoTuesday #Anakin #AnakinSkywalker #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/xAKMPGUgxy— 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) September 13, 2023
Done It Again
My reaction to tonight's episode of Ahsoka:
DAVE FILONI!! You have done it again!! OH MY GOD!!🙏#Ahsoka #AhsokaTano #AnakinSkywalker #Anakin #StarWars #starwarsahsoka pic.twitter.com/7GE22QsPFK— Orion (@I_Am_Orion) September 13, 2023
Hire Him for Life
DAVE FILONI needs to be kept on by Disney for life. #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/CR1rC2dGw9— Michael (@1nonlymichael3) September 13, 2023
Incredible
THIS WILL FOREVER BE A MOMENT FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS!!
Dave Filoni, you are incredible.
Thank you!
😭🥹🥰😍🤯 #Ahsoka #Anakin #AhsokaTano #AnakinSkywalker pic.twitter.com/AbGo4lIUaY— Ryan Marthaller (Taylor’s Version) (@ryan_marthaller) September 13, 2023
Jedi Master
It’s here! Thanks to Jedi master Dave Filoni and an AMAZING cast and crew for an incredible experience on #Ahsoka https://t.co/1JNxG0c1bK— Peter (or is it?) Ramsey (@pramsey342) September 6, 2023
So Grateful
SKYGUY AND SNIPS❤️— 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) September 13, 2023
They mean everything to me!🥹🙌🏽😭 Dave Filoni I’m so grateful!#TanoTuesday #AnakinSkywalker #Anakin #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/ecdMOXWKap
Well Done
#Ahsoka truly feels like the celebration of a character who has had this coming for more than a decade. This transcends fan service at this point. I am physically shaking right now. Well done, Dave Filoni, well done.
THIS is why I love #StarWars pic.twitter.com/gc2lKeXs9b— Klein Felt (@TheKleinFelt) September 13, 2023
Masterpiece
Thank you so much Dave Filoni… you have made Ashoka the best live action show that we have seen in the entirety of the Star Wars franchise… tonight’s episode was an absolute masterpiece!!! #Ashoka pic.twitter.com/wDsDLhFWQu— Anthony McAvoy (@mcavoy_ant) September 13, 2023