Star Wars: Dave Filoni Trends After Fans Love Latest Ahsoka Episode

To say that the new Ahsoka series is winning over Star Wars fans would be a bit of an understatement, especially after the show's latest episode. The fifth episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka debuted Tuesday night on Disney+ and brought a heavy dose of the Clone Wars to life with Rosario Dawson and Hayden Christensen. We got to see moments from the Siege of Mandalore play out in live-action, and witness the supernatural reunion of Ahsoka and Anakin Skywalker.

The most eventful episode of Ahsoka yet has been met with the biggest — and most gracious — reactions from Star Wars fans, particularly those who loved animated shows Clone Wars and Rebels. Much of that praise from fans is being left at the feet of series creator Dave Filoni, who wrote and directed the new episode.

Filoni piloted the Star Wars ship through the animated shows and has been one of the driving forces behind the ongoing Disney+ live-action shows (alongside Jon Favreau). Star Wars: Ahsoka is something of a culmination of his Star Wars work, bringing many of his creations to a live-action format and taking the entire Star Wars franchise in new directions. This episode of Ahsoka is already being considered by many to be some of his finest work in Star Wars, and those folks are making their voices heard on social media.

You can check out some of the biggest reactions to Ahsoka below!