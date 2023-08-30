Ahsoka: Star Wars Fans Are Already Annoyed With the New Republic

The third episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka, "Time To Fly," was released on Disney+ last night, and fans of the franchise already have a lot to say. There's a lot of chatter about the live-action debut of the purrgil, the whale-like space creatures, in addition to some criticism about the New Republic. When Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) insists there are still imperial sympathizers working at high levels in the New Republic, the senators dismiss her claims and refuse to help her search for the evil Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). Of course, fans know things will eventually turn bad for the New Republic when the First Order gains power during the time of the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Based on what we've seen in Ahsoka, it's no surprise that more villains were able to rise during the New Republic's reign. In fact, many fans have taken to social media today to discuss the senate's denial and overall bad choices in Ahoksa.

What Is Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering August 23rd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

You can check out some of the tweets about the New Republic below...