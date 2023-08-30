Ahsoka: Star Wars Fans Are Already Annoyed With the New Republic
Star Wars fans are starting to see how the First Order rose to power.
The third episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka, "Time To Fly," was released on Disney+ last night, and fans of the franchise already have a lot to say. There's a lot of chatter about the live-action debut of the purrgil, the whale-like space creatures, in addition to some criticism about the New Republic. When Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) insists there are still imperial sympathizers working at high levels in the New Republic, the senators dismiss her claims and refuse to help her search for the evil Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). Of course, fans know things will eventually turn bad for the New Republic when the First Order gains power during the time of the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Based on what we've seen in Ahsoka, it's no surprise that more villains were able to rise during the New Republic's reign. In fact, many fans have taken to social media today to discuss the senate's denial and overall bad choices in Ahoksa.
What Is Ahsoka About?
Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering August 23rd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.
You can check out some of the tweets about the New Republic below...
Rough Start
So Hera is trying to warn the New Republic about the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn and mfs don't believe her 😭 pic.twitter.com/Bdm4QFnCgt— AJ 🇪🇺 (@aj1_rad) August 30, 2023
Denial Is Bad...
The more we see from the New Republic, the clearer it becomes how The First Order came to power. Denial is a power thing. #Ahsoka #StarWars— SteveO (@TheSteveOG) August 30, 2023
...Just Ask Him
it was but cant wait for new republic reaction once thrawn returns because of their incompetence pic.twitter.com/W0P1jCleTE— mike (@slashergamess) August 30, 2023
Great Question
Why is the new republic so trash they piss me off 😭😭 #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/9IbWtqUYgP— ShilsWonderJedi✴︎ saw beyonce (@Shilskenobi22) August 30, 2023
Does Anything Work?
If you ever feel like you’re bad at your job, just remember that it could be worse: you could be a New Republic Prisoner Transport Ship.— Charlie Ashby (@CMWAshby) August 23, 2023
We Know
The New Republic really didn’t care when Hera told them about Imperial sympathizers in every level of the government. This is their fault. #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/OKNLKtS5iE— Randall X ᱬⓧ (@CeruleanShadowX) August 30, 2023
They Need Reinforcements
After episode 3 of #Ahsoka it almost feels like a must at this point to try and get word to Luke. Not left with many options if the New Republic is going to live in denial. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/N9cU5NK5Is— SteveO (@TheSteveOG) August 30, 2023
Seriously, Though
so can the new republic manage to hold on to ANY of their prisoners while shipping them around— mac 🫐💥🕷️resistance reborn 📖 (@ardokranch) August 23, 2023
Gulp
post-original trilogy stuff always comes with the nagging voice in the back of my head saying "this all culminates in the sequel trilogy where the New Republic dies immediately lmao"— Godot (Nautica's Husband) (@_Godotto) August 30, 2023
Also Worth Mentioning
New Republic uniforms are fugly af.— Off-Brand Jimmy Uso 💍⚜️ #StrikeSeason (@Tchalla_Fett) August 30, 2023
In Conclusion
#Ahsoka I enjoy how Star Wars canon has had literally nothing good to say about the New Republic. XD— JediShinki Went to Galaxy's Edge (@UnusualTable) August 30, 2023
Are you enjoying Ahsoka so far? Tell us in the comments!