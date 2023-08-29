Star Wars: Ahsoka Premiere Draws 14 Million Views in First Week

Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 1, "Master and Apprentice" pulled in 14 million views over its first week of release – according to the official, final, numbers that have been released.

There was some debate about the accuracy of Ahsoka's premiere ratings after Disney+ released an initial figure of 15 million views. After Star Wars.com reported a conflicting figure of 14 million views, Disney amended its original report to reflect 14 million.

(Photo: Disney/Lucasfilm)

This total amount in views comes on the heels of the initial reporting that Ahsoka's premiere drew 1.2 million households in its first six days of release. Those figures were on par with Star Wars: Andor back in September 2022, but still below The Mandalorian Season 3 Premiere (1.7 million) and Obi-Wan (2.4 million). It's also notable that Ahsoka Episode 2's figures are not included. The household count for Episode 2 was 956K, suggesting a considerable drop-off between the first two episodes. That could admittedly be a major hurdle for Ahsoka, as the show's deep connections to the Star Wars Rebels animated series could turn away a lot of mainstream fans thinking they can jump into this series just based off of Ahsoka Tano's live-action debut in The Mandalorian. Episode 1 of Ahsoka makes it clear you need deeper knowledge of Rebels, to make this journey truly connect.

That all said, Disney is clearly angling the debut of Ahsoka as a successful one – as evident from the statement from Lucasfilm leadership:

"Ahsoka has become a fan favorite with people of all ages and it's wonderful to see her continue to resonate with viewers in her very own headlining series," Kathleen Kennedy, Lucasfilm president said in a statement. "I want to recognize the fantastic work done by our creative team, led by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, the incredible cast led by Rosario Dawson, and our talented crew — and on behalf of the team and all of Lucasfilm, we give our thanks to all the fans who have been with Ahsoka on every step of her journey and to all those who are just learning about her now in Ahsoka on Disney+."

Ahsoka Receives Mixed Reactions

It's no secret that Star Wars: Ahsoka has become yet another divisive release from the Star Wars franchise. There has been no shortage of conflicting viewpoints within the fan discourse – everything from the style and pacing of the show to the portrayals of animated fan-fave characters in live-action and the quality of the action sequences. Still, in the modern world of TV and movie franchise universes, Ahsoka did what is arguably the most important thing for a new show to do: it's generated significant social media buzz and awareness, even if only a fraction of it turns into actual viewers.

