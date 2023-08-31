Ahsoka: Two Major Returning Star Wars Characters Get Posters

The first three episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka featured the live-action debut of many fan-favorite animated Star Wars characters. The series feels like a direct sequel to Star Wars Rebels with characters like Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) playing major roles opposite Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka. The first two episodes featured some exciting surprises, and the newest episode, "Time To Fly," followed suit. The episode included the live-action debut of Jacen Syndulla (Evan Whitten), Hera's son, who was first introduced in the Star Wars Rebels finale. However, animation fans were not the only ones who were treated to a character return in Ahsoka this week. Genevieve O'Reilly also came back as Mon Mothma, the character who was first played by Caroline Blakiston in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi before O'Reilly took over the role in a cut scene from Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. O'Reilly had the chance to play the role again in Rogue One in addition to voicing the character in Star Wars: Rebels, and returning in a much bigger capacity in last year's Andor. Today, Star Wars released character posters for both Jacen and Mon Mothma.

"See Jacen and Mon Mothma in #Ahsoka, a Star Wars Original series, now streaming on @DisneyPlus," Star Wars shared on Instagram. You can check out the photos below:

Genevieve O'Reilly Explains the Development of Mon Mothma:

Mon Mothma played a huge role in the first season of Andor, and O'Reilly spoke Entertainment Weekly about further developing the character.

"We really get to develop her as a character, and we get to learn about her not just as a senator, but as a woman," O'Reilly shared. "[We learn] what her life is like, what she has to wrestle with, what are the dangers to her life, what it costs to be her. Tony's [Gilroy] writing is so intricate and so taut. It lives in this world of the spy genre, of a sociopolitical drama, and yet it's set within a Star Wars world. So it feels universal and intimate all at once."

"I was always interested in her," O'Reilly said of Blakiston's original performance, "and each time I go to play her, I go back to that scene." She added, "You can see when Caroline does that in that scene, for me, there was always a pain at the heart of it ... You could see that she was carrying a pain, and I was really curious about what that was. What has happened in this woman's life? What has it cost to be her? What are the sacrifices that she has had to make along the way to be that leader of a rebellion?"

"We see her talking to senators, and then we meet her at home with her husband," O'Reilly teased of Andor. "We see the public and the private. We see her literally and figuratively take off her cloak and reveal herself as a woman in a way we've never seen before."

Did you enjoy the third episode of Ahsoka? Tell us in the comments!