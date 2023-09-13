Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 5 Recap With Spoilers

We're now in the second half of Season 1 of Star Wars: Ahsoka, and it is promising to not leave the Star Wars galaxy quite the same. After last week's bombshell ending, and the announcement of surprise theatrical screenings of this week's episode, it was pretty safe to assume that this installment would up the ante — and we're here to break down all the ways it absolutely did. Here is a spoiler-filled recap of Star Wars: Ahsoka's fifth episode.

What Happened in Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 5?

The map to Thrawn is in pieces. Hera arrives at Morgan's waypoint to find it empty. Jacen asks if he can join her on the planet, and she reluctantly agrees — as long as he and Chopper don't wander too far. Hera eventually finds Huyang, who is sadly cradling Sabine's helmet and lamenting that Ahsoka and Sabine didn't listen to him.

In the World Between Worlds, Ahsoka and Anakin remark about their changed appearances. Anakin explains that she's here to finish her training — particularly, the lesson of whether to live or die. He draws his Lightsaber, and they duel. At one point, Anakin breaks the ground Ahsoka is standing on, sending her crashing down into a flashback of their time in the Clone Wars. Ahsoka asks Anakin why they were sent into this mission, but he refuses to answer. They run through the battle, and Ahsoka later sees wounded Stormtroopers, crying over how many were lost and blaming herself for it. Anakin tries to turn it into a teachable moment, but Ahsoka is hesitant. Anakin and the troopers run into battle — and Ahsoka very briefly sees a vision of Vader marching into battle.

In another flashback, Ahsoka, Rex, and a number of troopers move through the Siege of Mandalore. Anakin tells Ahsoka she's a part of a legacy, but she still believes all she brings about is death and destruction. Anakin once again gives her the choice to live or die, and duels with her with his red lightsaber. They move back to the World Between Worlds, where Ahsoka reveals that she chooses to live. Anakin disappears, and Ahsoka is transported back to the water she was drowning in.

Meanwhile, Huyang confirms the map is broken beyond repair, and suggests that Ahsoka and Sabine are lost. Carson says General Organa can only give them cover with the New Republic command for so long, but Hera wants to investigate further. Jacen insists that something is off with the water, and tells Hera he can hear the lightsabers crashing. Hera believes Jacen and sends the fleet back up to investigate, leaving Jacen and Chopper alone. Hera is unsure about her leadership decisions, but talking with Huyang makes her feel better. Chopper and Jacen tell Hera and Huyang to fly low into the water, and they do.

Ahsoka wakes back up, saying Anakin's name, just as a New Republic officer rescues her from the water. Later, she wakes up on the ship and Huyang explains what happened. Ahsoka hugs Jacen, who asks who Ashoka was dueling, but Hera and Huyang change the subject. Hera asks Ahsoka about Sabine's whereabouts, and Ahsoka reads the remains of the map, hearing memories of Sabine's standoff with Baylan and Shin. Ahsoka tells Hera it might not be easy to find Sabine, but Hera wants to try anyway. Ahsoka stays outside and hears the call of a Purrgil. Meanwhile, on the ship, Carson and Hera holographically meet with Mon Mothma, who orders for them to return to Coruscant — so Hera can be tried by the Senate Oversight Committee for her leadership abilities. Carson keeps the New Republic at bay, insisting that Hera is completing her mission.

Nevertheless, Ahsoka determines the Purrgils are the way to find Sabine, and leads her ship and The Ghost through a flying fleet of them. Ahsoka goes outside the ship to use the Force on one. The Purrgil opens its mouth Pinocchio-style and allows the ships to fly inside. Huyang asks where the Purrgils are going, but Ahsoka says to trust them either way. The Purrgils make the jump into the new galaxy, with Jacen and Hera staying behind.

