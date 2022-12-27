Andor Season 2: Diego Luna Breaks Silence on Major Changes to Cassian Andor in New Star Wars Episodes

Andor's first season on Disney+ began to tell the origin story of Cassian Andor, the Rebel spy introduced in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The Cassian viewers meet in Andor is far from the jaded soldier seen in Rogue One. Andor's second season will continue to track Cassian's evolution past the point that he joins the Rebellion and begins becoming who he is in Rogue One. However, Diego Luna, who plays Andor, reminds Star Wars fans that Cassian is never the perfect hero. "I mean, weaknesses you get to see even in Rogue One. It never ends," he tells Collider.

As for how Cassian will be different in Andor's second season, "[I] think what happens also after prison and in the next episodes is that he understands really what he's fighting against. He understands the need [for] a revolution because he understands what oppression means basically and how little freedom he has and how unfair the world he lives in is. But there's still so much for him to learn in terms of working as a team."

That said, he's not in a position to be a fully committed true believer just yet. "I think in the first season we see him trying to survive and which is not necessarily being part of something," Luna says. "It's reacting to it. But now, yeah, he has to learn a lot from Luthen and from others, from other experiences, other events in order to be that person we meet in Rogue One."

When will Andor Season 2 debut?

Lucasfilm is currently filming Andor's second season in the United Kingdom. The season will consist of 12 episodes that conclude the series by leading into the events of Rogue One. Series creator Tony Gilroy doesn't expect the new season to arrive on Disney+ until late 2024.

Of revealing Cassian's backstory, Luna told ComicBook.com in September, "[Andor] talks about being part of this fight since he was six years old in Rogue One. He talks about a very dark past. He talks about doing terrible stuff for the Rebellion. We're gonna get to know what he means, you know? The writing of Tony Gilroy is really interesting and complex. And I don't think people actually know exactly what I'm talking about. Like, I didn't either. When I read the material and his pitch and his ideas, I was like, 'Wow, this is amazing.' It's, it's in essence, it's what I had in mind when I was playing the role, but obviously how it happens and the specificity and the context is just very rich and exciting to watch."

Andor's first season is streaming now on Disney+.