Star Wars: Andor Season 2 Production Start Date Revealed

There are only three more episodes of Andor coming to Disney+ this year, but this won't be the end of the Star Wars series. The Rogue One prequel has already been confirmed to have two seasons, and showrunner Tony Gilroy has shared some exciting information about the next season with Collider. Not only did Gilroy reveal who will be directing the episodes and tease the return of an iconic Star Wars location, but he also shared that the second and final season will soon be going into production.

According to the report, Andor will begin filming its next batch of episodes the Monday before Thanksgiving, which is November 21st. Gilroy told the outlet that he'll be flying to London for the start of the production before coming right back home for the holiday.

Previously, Gilroy revealed that Ariel Kleiman, who helmed the "Flight of the Bumblebee" episode of Yellowjackets as well as episodes of Top of the Lake, The Resort, and more is lined up to direct some of Andor's second season. In addition to Kleiman, Janus Metz and Alonso Ruizpalacios will also be tackling future episodes of Andor. Metz is a Danish filmmaker who has directed some television in addition to All the Old Knives, which starred Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton. Ruizpalacios is a Mexican filmmaker who previously directed Andor star Diego Luna in Narcos: Mexico. According to Collider, the upcoming season will be structured the same way as Season 1 as the three directors "have been tapped to direct episode blocks in the second season." Kleiman will take on the same role as Toby Haynes in the first season by helming six episodes that are split into two blocks.

As for the show's writers, Gilroy also confirmed that his brother Dan Gilroy and Beau Willimon will be returning for the second season. They will also be joined by franchise newcomer Tom Bissell who Gilroy calls a "really cool and really, really interesting, versatile, really good writer. But also a very, very, very big Star Wars fan, which we really wanted to make sure we had another pro because we're going into Rogue [One]."

Which Rogue One Characters Have Returned For Andor?

Andor takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, so there are some characters from the film who have already appeared in the series. In addition to Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), the show also follows Mon Motha (Genevieve O'Reilly), and the eighth episode saw the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera as well as Duncan Pow as Melshi. Fans are hoping that the second season will see the return of Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

Andor releases new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesdays.