Star Wars: Andor Showrunner Shares Disappointing News for Season 2 Release Date

The next chapter of the Star Wars universe arrives on Disney+ this week, with the debut of Star Wars: Andor, the prequel series to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Diego Luna's Cassian Andor will get a full backstory in the series, showing how he became the Rebel leader that fans met at the start of Rogue One. The story is planned to be told in 24 parts, over the course of two seasons consisting of 12 episodes each. The second season is definitely happening, but fans will unfortunately have to wait a while to see it.

Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy spoke to TheWrap ahead of the show's premiere and addressed the schedule of Season 2. Production starts in November of this year, but the process of making a full season takes a long time. It's likely we won't see the second installment of the series until 2024.

"I have two more years to go," Gilroy said. "We start shooting in November on Part 2. And I don't know if ... Our past pattern was two years, but I mean, I'll be on ... We'll shoot from November to August. And then our post[-production] last time was about a year."

The series aims to explore the story of Cassian Andor, diving deep into the early years of the Rebellion in the process. Luna, reprising his role from Rogue One, says that the series will show how he became such a pivotal figure in the fight against the Empire.

"We'll get to answer that and many other questions," Luna told ComicBook.com. "He talks about being part of this fight since he was six years old in Rogue One. He talks about a very dark past. He talks about doing terrible stuff for the Rebellion. We're gonna get to know what he means, you know? The writing of Tony Gilroy is really interesting and complex. And I don't think people actually know exactly what I'm talking about. Like, I didn't either. When I read the material and his pitch and his ideas, I was like, 'Wow, this is amazing.' It's, it's in essence, it's what I had in mind when I was playing the role, but obviously how it happens and the specificity and the context is just very rich and exciting to watch."

The first three episode of Andor will debut on Wednesday, September 21st, only on Disney+.