Andor Stars Diego Luna and Adria Arjona Recorded the Spanish Dub for Their Characters

Star Wars: Andor is only a few days away from premiering on Disney+, and it will mark Diego Luna's first time playing Cassian Andor since Rouge One: A Star Wars Story was released back in 2016. Luna was born in Toluca, Mexico, and raised in Mexico City, and has always expressed pride in his heritage. During the recent D23 Expo, Luno took the stage to debut a new trailer for Andor and shared a message in Spanish with his fans. According to Collider, the actor revealed that he will be providing his own voice for the Spanish dub of the Star Wars series.

It's quite common for popular English shows to be dubbed in other languages, but it's rare for a show's star to provide their own alternate dialogue. In addition to Luna doing the Spanish dub for Cassian, Adria Arjona will also be dubbing her lines as Bix Caleen, a new character in the Star Wars universe. Arjona was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and lived in Mexico City until she was twelve. Arjona recently spoke with ScreenRant about the difficulties of keeping franchise secrets.

"Oh, my God. I think they hired the wrong person because it's so hard not to share everything. It's amazing," Arjona shared. "I can feel already the love and appreciation from the people, and I could feel people welcoming me into both universes. I don't know, it feels really cool. I almost got goosebumps when you said it. I still can't believe it."

In addition to Luna and Arjona, Star Wars: Andor is set to star Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Denise Gough as Dedra Meero, Kyle Soller as Syril, and Fiona Shaw as Maarva. The show will also see the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and feature Eedy Karn, Robert Emms, David Hayman, Alex Ferns, Clemens Schick, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote Rogue One, is serving as the showrunner for Andor and recently shared some original ideas for the series and explained why there won't be any "fan service." In fact, he teased that viewers don't need to be fans of Star Wars to enjoy the show.

"You should be able to watch the show and not give a shit about Star Wars ever, or [have ever] seen any Star Wars," Gilroy explained to Variety. "This show should work on its own." He added, "The hope, the dream, is that the really hardcore Star Wars community will embrace the show in a new way — that they'll be thrilled to have someone come in and completely uncynically get down molecularly in their world and treat it like a real thing."

Star Wars: Andor premieres on Disney+ on September 21st.