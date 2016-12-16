The Rebellion begins in the new trailer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel series Andor. Streaming with a three-episode premiere September 21 on Disney+, the action-packed Andor trailer revealed during Disney's D23 Expo on Saturday shows future Rebel spy Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) five years before his mission with Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) to steal the Death Star plans in Rogue One. The new footage, which you can watch below, previews the 12-episode first season of the Star Wars spinoff from creator Tony Gilroy (Rogue One, the Bourne franchise) with a look at the characters fighting for — and against — the galaxy's freedom in the era of the Empire.

Lucasfilm describes the live-action Disney+ series as follows: "The Andor series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero."

Returning characters waging war against the Empire include Rogue One's Clone Wars veteran and insurgent Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) and senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly), organizer and founder of the Rebel Alliance. Among Cassian's allies are his adoptive mother, Maarva (Fiona Shaw), salvage yard owner Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), and Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), a galactic antiquities dealer and calculating spymaster.

Also appearing in the series are scorned Imperial Deputy Inspector Syril Karn (Kyle Soller), who pursues Cassian at any cost, and Dedra Meero (Denise Gough), an ambitious and relentless Supervisor for the Imperial Security Bureau also on the hunt for the future Rebel hero.

"We're fortunate to have Diego Luna come back to do this show because he became such a huge presence in Rogue One," says Lucasfilm president and executive producer Kathleen Kennedy. "To go back in Cassian Andor's life several years prior to when Rogue One took place and get a better understanding of what led Cassian to become who he is — the family connections, where he grew up, all of the things that go into defining him and defining his character — has been really important."

Adds Gilroy, Andor will unravel the "incredibly complicated and long history" of Luna's spymaster warrior, revealing Cassian's five-year journey to the skilled Rebel captain and intelligence officer we meet in Rogue One.

"Andor is a story about many things, but at the center of it is a story about revolution and about everyday people making decisions in a very extreme moment in Star Wars history," Gilroy says. "We're treating it as a very serious story about the education of a leader and the building of a rebellion. Characters really have to make decisions all the way down the line—how people make decisions, how they fail to make the proper decisions, how they betray each other when they're weak, what bravery means, what altruism really means, what evil and oppression really mean. The chance to chew on all that material is why I'm here."

The first three episodes of Star Wars: Andor are available to stream September 21 on Disney+, with subsequent new episodes streaming weekly on Wednesdays.