Andor: Star Wars Celebrates Five Days Until Release

It's been nearly six years since Diego Luna first played Cassian Andor in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and the long wait to see him again is almost over. Star Wars: Andor is premiering on Disney+ next week, and fans can't wait to see Luna's return. The first reactions to the show arrived online last night, and the response has been quite positive. Now, Star Wars and Disney+ are celebrating five days until the show's first three episodes are released.

"In 5 days, witness the newest Star Wars event. The three-episode premiere of Andor, an Original series from Star Wars, is streaming September 21 only on @DisneyPlus," the official Star Wars account wrote on Instagram. You can check out the new teaser below:

In addition to Luna, Star Wars: Andor is set to star Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Denise Gough as Dedra Meero, Kyle Soller as Syril, and Fiona Shaw as Maarva. The show will also see the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and feature Eedy Karn, Robert Emms, David Hayman, Alex Ferns, Clemens Schick, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote Rogue One, is serving as the showrunner for Andor and recently shared some original ideas for the series and explained why there won't be any "fan service." In fact, he teased that viewers don't need to be fans of Star Wars to enjoy the show.

"You should be able to watch the show and not give a shit about Star Wars ever, or [have ever] seen any Star Wars," Gilroy explained to Variety. "This show should work on its own." He added, "The hope, the dream, is that the really hardcore Star Wars community will embrace the show in a new way — that they'll be thrilled to have someone come in and completely uncynically get down molecularly in their world and treat it like a real thing."

"I wanted to do it about real people," Gilroy said of the show's story. "They've made all this IP about the royal family, in essence. It's been great. But there's a billion, billion, billion other beings in the galaxy. There's plumbers and cosmeticians. Journalists! What are their lives like? The revolution is affecting them just as much as anybody else. Why not use the Star Wars canon as a host organism for absolutely realistic, passionate, dramatic storytelling?"

Star Wars: Andor premieres on Disney+ on September 21st.