Andor Trailer Reveals First Look at Fan-Favorite Star Wars Character's Return

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Star Wars has released a new trailer for Star Wars: Andor, the prequel spinoff series of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story focusing on the backstory of Rebel spy, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). Showrunner Tony Gilroy has already made it very clear that Andor's two-season story will cover a five-year span that leads right up to the beginning of Rouge One. It should be no surprise then that Andor would feature moments of Cassian meeting and/or developing relationships with key figures from the Galactic Rebellion over the years – and one Star Wars fan-favorite has just made an appearance in this latest Andor trailer.

Take a look for yourself:

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

That is Forest Whitaker's Saw Gerrera who appears in th Andor trailer. Saw has become one of the more pivotal hinge characters that appear in the early eras of the Skywalker Saga. The Onderonian resistance fighter has been at war for most of his life, starting back in the Clone Wars, when he and his sister Steela raised their own resistance group to liberate Onderon from Count Dooku and the Confederacy. However, Saw's life took a dark turn when Steela was killed during the war to liberate Onderon – a death Saw never stopped blaming himself for.

After the Clone Wars led to the formation of the Galactic Empire, Saw became one of the fiercest and most famous leaders of what would eventually become The Rebellion. However, Saw's methods for combatting the Empire were seen as extreme to the point of being terroristic; by the time his story comes to an end in Rogue One, he's something far darker and more compromised than the hopeful rebellion Luke Skywalker would join, years later. At the same time, it's going to be intriguing to see what kind of influence Saw has on this younger version of Cassion Andor, who we know is similarly hardcore and cutthroat for the cause, by the time the events of Rogue One unfold.

As stated, any story set within the time period of the Empire's rise or The Rebellion's formation now seems almost obligated to include an appearance from Saw Gerrera. After Clone Wars, Saw appeared in Star Wars Rebels, Rogue One, The Bad Batch, and even the video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. So, as stated, it only makes sense for him to make an appearance in Andor, as well.

Andor will have a three-episode premiere on Disney+ starting on September 21st.