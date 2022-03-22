Star Wars: Andor Star Shares How Hard It Is Keeping the Series a Secret

Joining the Star Wars franchise and bringing to life its intergalactic adventures brings with it a number of challenges, but for Star Wars: Andor star Adria Arjona, one of the biggest challenges is not revealing any of the series’ secrets. When speaking with ScreenRant, the actor explained how much she’s enjoyed her time in the franchise and the positive reception she’s felt before any fans have even witnessed any official glimpses at the project. Arjona can next be seen in the Spider-Man spinoff Morbius, which hits theaters on April 1st, while Star Wars: Andor is expected to debut on Disney+ before the end of the year.

“Oh, my God. I think they hired the wrong person, because it’s so hard not to share everything. It’s amazing,” Arjona shared with the outlet. “I can feel already the love and appreciation from the people, and I could feel people welcoming me into both universes. I don’t know, it feels really cool. I almost got goosebumps when you said it. I still can’t believe it.”

The new series follows the adventures of Rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion and prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to the galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire.

Other than the timeframe of the series, there’s very little known about Andor. Given the deadly conflict between the Galactic Empire and Rebel Alliance, the prequel series will be introducing a number of characters into the franchise that fans likely never got the chance to meet by the time of the original trilogy. In this regard, it would seem likely that Arjona is playing an entirely new character.

Another franchise newcomer, Fiona Shaw, offered a similarly vague reaction to joining the franchise.

“It’s an Andor series and it’s about people called ‘Andor,’ of which I am one,” Shaw shared with BBC’s The One Show last summer. “And the main part, of course, is the marvelous Mexican actor and he plays the hero who runs around, who is Diego Luna, and he has adventures in space. It’s set well before the Star Wars series so it’s a prequel to Star Wars.”

