Baby Yoda Plush Available Today

UPDATE 2: IT’S BACK! Walmart’s direct link is down, but you can still pre-order the plush by adding it to you cart from this page. It’s also available here at Entertainment Earth now. Not only that, Baby Yoda Funko Pops are also live! UPDATE 1: While everyone was eagerly awaiting a Baby Yoda Funko, Walmart secretly slipped a Baby Yoda plush out on their website from Mattel. Then, the product page was taken down. We reached out to Walmart and have been told that the Baby Yoda plush should be back up again later today at 12pm PST (3pm EST) today, December 3rd – though that may change (we will keep you posted). Be ready to hit that link at that time because these are going to fly.

ORIGINAL: Surprise! The collectible we’ve all been waiting for from the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian, has arrived! This official 11-inch Baby Yoda (aka The Child) plush from Mattel turned up at Walmart right here for only $24.99. You won’t have it by Christmas (slated to arrive on May 27th) but reserve one while you can. This plush looks great – and it’s going to be HUGE. From the official description:

“Fully embrace the cuteness of the 50-year-old Yoda species with this adorable 11-inch plush toy. He may look like a Baby Yoda, but this lovable creature is referred to as The Child. Inspired by the Disney+ live-action series The Mandalorian, this sweet Star Wars plush toy makes a Force-sensitive addition to your collection.”

As for other Baby Yoda merch, the first official products featuring Baby Yoda aka “The Child” from The Mandalorian Disney+ series arrived in the form of some very simple t-shirt designs that are borderline bootleg. The same image of the character has also been slapped on accessories like mugs, bags, and iPhone cases.

You can find the majority of these Baby Yoda releases here at shopDisney. You’ll also find the shirts here at BoxLunch and here on Amazon.

If you were hoping for some Baby Yoda Black Series figures from Hasbro, you’ll have to be patient. They’ve confirmed that no toys will be unveiled until next year. However, we could see Funko Pops arrive any day now.

