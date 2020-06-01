Baby Yoda Star Wars Plushes Now Available at Disney Springs

✖

Disney Springs now has Baby Yoda plushes available for purchase. That fact is going to make some Star Wars fans sad, but the model is also available for pre-order on shopDisney. But, for lucky fans who can make the trek down to the World of Disney like Penn2Flo on Twitter, you can take the adorable version of The Child home. People were surprised to see a stuffed animal of the creature available at all because of the scarcity of merchandise coming out of the show. But, Baby Yoda right there on the shelves for $24.99. That might seem a little high at the moment, but Lucasfilm and Disney are still riding high off of the success of The Mandalorian. The coronavirus pandemic might have put their park operations on hold, along with theaters. But, Mando and his little pal are still in high demand.

Werner Herzog was one of the early members of the cast that could help but love the little puppet. He told the New York Times how much the tiny alien appealed to him in an interview last year. When someone told Herzog about the plan to go the CGI route, he pleaded with the creative team to change course.

"It was a phenomenal achievement of sculpting mechanically. When I saw this, it was so convincing, it was so unique," Herzog previously told the publication. "And then the producers talked about, 'Shouldn’t we have a fallback version with green screen and have it be completely digitally created?' I said to them: It would be cowardly. You are the trailblazers. Show the world what you can do."

"We got lots and lots of drawings," series creator Jon Favreau said during the latest episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. "Some of them were too cute, some of them were too ugly, some of them were the wrong proportions."

Favreau also revealed that it was ultimately a piece of art from Chris Alzmann that convinced him this was the right decision.

"It was finally that one image that Chris Alzmann did that had him wrapped up in what looked like a piece of a flight jacket or something," the creator confessed. "And his eyes were a little weird, and he looked a little out of it, there was something a little off with it. But we found it charming, and that became the rallying image that we said, 'This is good.'"

More The Mandalorian is on the way this fall on Disney+

