Star Wars Black Series Artillery Stormtrooper Electronic Helmet Gets a 30% Off Holiday Deal

Hasbro's The Black Series Artillery Stormtrooper Premium Electronic Helmet is inspired by the design that appears in the Star Wars: The Mandalorian TV series on Disney+. It's fully wearable with an adjustable fit, and it features an electronic voice changer that distorts the wearer's voice to sound like an Artillery Stormtrooper. If you want to add it to your collection or grab one as a gift for a Star Wars fan, now would be a great time.

The helmet launched in May of 2022 priced at $131.99. The retail price came down to $99.99 since then, but you can grab it today for only $69.99 here on Amazon (30% off) as a holiday deal. That's an all-time low.

Will The Mandalorian End With Season 4?

Currently, it's unclear when Lucasfilm and Disney+ plan to end The Mandalorian, but it sounds like the show might live beyond the already-confirmed fourth season. The Inside Total Film podcast (via Games Radar) had a chat with showrunner Jon Favreau earlier this year, and he was asked if he has an ending in mind for the series and he confirmed he doesn't have a finale planned. However, it was announced during Star Wars Celebration that Dave Filoni is set to helm a movie that will follow "the escalating war between the imperials and the fledging New Republic" that culminates the Disney+ shows. It is described as a cinematic event set during The Mandalorian timeline.

"No, I don't," Favreau recently revealed when asked if he has an ending for The Mandalorian in mind. "I think the beauty of this is that it's a middle chapter of a much larger story. And though we'll have resolution over time with these characters, I think that how these characters fit into the larger scope and scale, but it's not like there's a finale that we're building to that I have in mind. Quite the contrary, I love for these stories to go on and on. And so these characters potentially could be with us for a while, and I really love telling stories in their voice, and I love the way the adventures unfold and I'm looking forward to doing much more."