The Book of Boba Fett Easter Egg Hints at the Return of Crimson Dawn

Slight spoilers up ahead for the series premiere of The Book of Boba Fett! Proceed with caution if you’ve yet to watch the episode. If you listen closely, there’s one point in the score for Lucasfilm’s latest television show teases the return of one of its most infamous groups.

Don’t believe us? Listen to Ludwig Goransson’s theme for The Book of Boba Fett real quick. The dark and ominous theme paints the perfect picture of the bounty hunter’s new life as an underground warlord. Now, think back to the theme of the Crimson Dawn.

See? Listen to the theme of the Crimson Dawn from Solo: A Star Wars Story. Similar, right?

Crimson Dawn, of course, is a criminal syndicate that first appeared in the live-action film. Headed up by Darth Maul, Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke) eventually took over the group after Maul’s demise in an episode of Star Wars: Rebels. Then, earlier this year, Clarke’s character ended up appearing in a new Star Wars comic published by Marvel—right in time for a potential resurgence in The Book of Boba Fett.

Clarke previously told Comicbook.com that it meant the world getting to see her character live on in some shape, way, or form.

“It means so much,” Clarke revealed. “It means the absolute world. I know her backstory. I know her history. Maybe the movie didn’t get to go there, but that was such an honor and a privilege to be part of that universe as an actor. So then, to see the character actually be taken on to the origin of all of it — bringing it on home to the family in that way — cemented it in a way. I was not expecting to feel as moved as I was by that.”

For what it’s worth, the actor has also said she has “pages of ideas” on where to take the character should she reappear.

“I really had pages about what her life was and what it would be afterwards,” Clarke confirmed with The Hollywood Reporter. “But I’m afraid I’ve heard nothing of that being the case, so maybe I’ll just write it and send it to [Lucasfilm]. I’ll be like, ‘Hey guys, I’ve got a few ideas.’”

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is slated to premiere new episodes on Disney+ every Wednesday. With seven total episodes, the season finale for the show is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, February 9th.